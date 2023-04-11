Jets Dominate in Crucial Five-Game Home Stand

The Winnipeg Jets are rolling again. Going into April, predicting the stretch of games that the Jets just played was impossible. From the start of February until the end of March, they had a record of 10-12-2, which was the fourth-worst in the Western Conference over that span.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

Now they have gone 4-1 on their most recent five-game home stand and racked up multiple convincing wins in the process. They scored 21 goals over the span of five games, as the offence seems to be peaking at the right time.

After their most recent win against the San Jose Sharks, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters, “We’ve been preaching the last little while to stay aggressive. We’re going for it and we are going to stay aggressive. These last couple of games we have been very aggressive, setting the tone, setting the pace, and that’s when we are at our best.”

The Jets May Have Found Their Ideal Line Combinations

The Jets have been tinkering with their forward lines for the better part of two months, and they may have finally stumbled upon the correct combinations.

Dylan Samberg, Nikolaj Ehlers, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest change was a controversial one, which resulted in Mark Scheifele moving to the right wing on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor. Scheifele had admittedly never played wing before, but it seems as though the move has worked for all parties. According to Money Puck, that line has outscored their opponents 6-3, recorded a 53.4 expected goals percentage (xG%), and posted a Corsi percentage of 52.2%.

Related: Jets’ 3 Keys to Success As Playoffs Loom

Latest News & Highlights

With those three loading up the top line, that left Vladislav Namestnikov, Blake Wheeler, and Nikolaj Ehlers to run the show on the second line, and they have been fantastic in their time together this season. In 92 minutes of even-strength play, they currently have a 67.4 percent expected goals percentage, a 54 percent Corsi percentage, and they have outscored their opponents 7-0.

Those numbers are the best for any forward combination the Jets have put together for over 50 minutes this season. Better than the highly asked-for Connor, Dubois, and Ehlers line that tore up the NHL in their short time together. If the Jets are to make the playoffs, this line must stay together to continue their domination and high-flying goal totals. The franchise will need a line playing at this level to knock off the Vegas Golden Knights, or whoever ends up finishing atop the Western Conference.

Jets Improved Depth is Proving Critical for Final Stretch

Namestnikov has been outstanding as the team’s second-line centre in this recent stretch. Combine that with the addition of Nino Niederreiter at the trade deadline, and the Jets improved depth is paying off in a big way. When asked about it, Bowness told reporters, “We need that balance. If you’re going to win, especially in the playoffs, you need that balance and you need your bottom half to contribute.”

Mason Appleton scored his fourth goal of the season on April 10 against the Sharks, in a game that also saw Adam Lowry find the back of the net with Niederreiter receiving the primary assist on both goals. If this team makes the playoffs, depth is going to be a massive factor in whether or not the Jets can pull off a major upset.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Niederreiter is now up to six goals, six assists, and 12 points in 20 games as a member of the organization. He has moved down in the lineup to play on the third line, but that line plays directly into his physical, heavy style.

It is not just the offensive depth that has ramped up their play as of late, as the defence core has played extremely well over the five-game home stand. Connor Hellebuyck earned a shutout victory on April 8 against the Predators, but the team and defence core in front of him did a phenomenal job keeping those shots to more of the low-danger variety.

With these wins coming at an opportune time, the Jets need just one point in their two remaining games to clinch a playoff spot. Their only competition remaining is the Nashville Predators, who will need the Jets to lose both games and for themselves to win both to secure that final spot.