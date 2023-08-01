3ICE – Eddie Matsushima Pumped For Opportunity To Play

3ICE is entering week six this week and it’s the final week of the regular season. Every team continues to battle for something. Whether it is the final playoff spot or showcasing themselves to earn an opportunity in 3ICE next season, each game still has some sort of meaning. Team Murphy, Team Bourque and Team Murphy are all guaranteed a playoff spot while Team Fuhr looks to steal the final spot from Team Johnston.

The MVP of the season for Team Johnston so far this season, and a player that has worn the golden helmet twice so far is forward Eddie Matsushima. As a first-time player in 3ICE, Matsushima has stood out as a speedy, offensive player who can play strong at both ends of the ice. His Team Johnston is finished with their regular season play and is hoping they can remain in the final playoff spot heading into championship week.

Matsushima is a 29-year-old forward from Verona, Wisconsin who most recently played with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL. He is coming off a really strong season scoring 28 goals and adding 19 assists for 47 points through 65 games, which was good enough to finish the season leading his team in both goals and points.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Matsushima about the opportunity to play in 3ICE, what drew him into playing such a different type of hockey, and the difference between pro-level 5-on-5 hockey and 3ICE.

Matsushima Was Excited to Get Going; Learned About 3ICE Through 3ICE Veteran

When asked what drew him into playing in 3ICE this season, Matsushima was quick to give credit to his good friend John Schiavo, a veteran of 3ICE who is currently playing with Team Fuhr. He recalled watching it on TV and thought to himself “I need to play that.” As someone who has built a reputation as a player who relies on his speed, he saw 3ICE as a perfect fit and somewhere where he was able to showcase his strengths.

He played roller hockey growing up and saw comparisons between that and 3ICE. The speed between the two is definitely similar, and the amount of open ice is similar as well. Matsushima was more than excited to get going in 3ICE this season and is more than willing to play again next season. He has loved the experience so far and even went as far as to say that he wished the season stretched out longer than just the seven weeks in total.

3ICE Is Right on Par with the ECHL

When asked about the difference in competition between the ECHL and 3ICE, he stated that “3ICE is right on par with the ECHL, if not it’s higher. It’s a different style of game, but they’re both right there.” Considering 3ICE is only a summer league and isn’t considered a pro league, this is huge praise coming from one of the strongest players in the ECHL.

An interesting comparison Matsushima made between 3ICE at 3-on-3 and the professional level at 5-on-5 is that 3-on-3 is like checkers, while 5-on-5 is like chess. In one style of play, you have to think quickly and make decisions fast, while in the other, you have a bit more time to think and slow the play down if you need to.

Penalty Rule Fun for Matsushima, Regroup Rule Took Some Getting Used To

When asked if there was any rule that made the game more fun or tougher for Matsushima, he mentioned the penalty shot rule as the one that has made the game a bit more fun. As someone who had the opportunity to take a penalty shot for his team, the rush of knowing someone is right behind you but also having the freedom to be creative and show off is something that 3ICE has become known for.

As far as a rule that he had to adapt to, he mentioned the regroup rule. As someone who had played roller hockey growing up, he was used to relying on a regroup whenever he didn’t see a solid opportunity, but he can’t do that in 3ICE, so it took some getting used to.

3ICE Concludes its Season on Aug. 12, But First, the Final Regular Season Tournament

Matsushima took time to be sure to thank “EJ” and staff for the opportunity to play this season and is looking forward to another opportunity next season.

He and Team Johnston await the results of the final regular season tournament that takes place Wednesday, Aug. 2, and they’ll be watching Team Fuhr closely, who could jump them with a solid night. Matsushima is an MVP nominee this season, and voting is live on 3ICE’s official website.

