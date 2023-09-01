4 Stretches of Islanders Schedule That Will Define Their Season

The 2023-24 NHL schedule was updated recently to include broadcasts. The New York Islanders have 12 games that will be nationally televised, including the Feb. 18 Stadium Series matchup against the New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium.

The Islanders’ schedule has a handful of tough matchups and stretches that will determine if they will be contenders. While the schedule won’t be as brutal as the start of the 2021-22 season, which saw them play 13 games on the road before opening up UBS Arena, 2023-24 will have its challenges. Four stretches will be pivotal, including the first big one early in the season.

The Western Canada Road Trip (Nov. 13 – Nov. 18)

The Islanders have struggled against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Vancouver Canucks on the road. in recent seasons. In 2021-22, they went 1-2 on that road trip, and last season, they went 1-3 and were outscored 8-3 in back-to-back losses in Alberta. The time change and competitive teams leave the Islanders a step behind, especially when they have to face the fast-paced Oilers, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Driasaitl, which they haven’t beaten on the road since Mar. 3, 2017. As a result, they usually come away from the road trip with a handful of losses and behind in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, that grueling road trip hits the Islanders early. If they struggle out west, it will likely derail a promising season. Conversely, a strong road trip early on could propel them to the top of the standings and allow them to build momentum from there.

There’s this belief that the Eastern Conference is superior to the Western Conference. However, all four matchups on the road will be tough tests for the Islanders. The Oilers and Kraken head two of the league’s best offenses, while the Flames and Canucks will look to bounce back from disappointing seasons. In the middle of November, the Islanders will have their hands full and must step up to avoid an early skid.

The Six-Game Homestand (Dec. 5 – Dec. 15)

The Islanders’ longest homestand of the season is six games. In an 11-day span in December, they face the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, and Boston Bruins. An added bonus is that none of the games are back-to-back, so goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, could start all six matchups, giving the Islanders a distinct advantage.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Kings, Maple Leafs, and Bruins made the playoffs last season, and the Blue Jackets are expected to bounce back after a season where everything that could go wrong did. That said, this is an easy stretch for the Islanders at UBS Arena, so they must take advantage. They can pile up the wins and leap to the top of the East, especially if they go 5-1 or 6-0 in this span.

The Post All-Star Break Stretch (Feb. 5 – Feb. 19)

After the All-Star Break last season, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello acquired Bo Horvat and the team started to turn their season around. This season, every game will be a crucial one, but surprisingly, they don’t play a lot of games. From the All-Star Game until the trade deadline, the Islanders only play 10 games. In comparison, they play 13 games in the month before and 13 the month after, making this stretch a light one.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite fewer games, the Islanders have a lot of pivotal matchups that will determine whether they will buy or sell at the deadline. Six of their 10 opponents made the playoffs last season, including the Maple Leafs (Feb. 5), Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 8), and the Seattle Kraken (Feb. 13). Then comes the much-anticipated matchup of this stretch, the Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium against the Rangers, a rival that they will be battling with for position in the standings.

The Regular Season Wrap-Up (April 13 – April 17)

The Islanders close out the season with a tough slate of games. They face the Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and the Pittsburgh Penguins in their final three regular-season games.

Latest News & Highlights

The Islanders swept the four-game season series against the Penguins last season, the main reason they made the playoffs while their Metropolitan Division opponent didn’t. However, the Penguins made (arguably) the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in hopes of making one last Stanley Cup run with their veteran-heavy roster. They not only want to bounce back and make the playoffs but they will also be a tough matchup for the Islanders, especially down the stretch.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s possible the Islanders will need to win two or even all three of these games to make the playoffs. Last season, they were a borderline playoff team and only secured a wild-card spot with a win in their final game of the season. While they hope to be near the top of the conference this season, they might find themselves in a similar predicament, which makes this stretch crucial.

Other Stretches That Will Determine the Islanders’ Season

From Dec. 27 until Dec. 31, the Islanders host the Penguins and Washington Capitals and then face the Penguins on the road. The two teams will be fighting with the Islanders for playoff position, and these three games will go a long way in determining the Metro and conference standings.

The Islanders also have a back-to-back on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Jan 15, and then the Winnipeg Jets the following night. The Jets are expected to regress this season with an aging core and after moving on from a handful of key players, but they are still a tough matchup for the Islanders. This road trip is never an easy one, and this season will be no different.

Speaking of back-to-backs, the Islanders will play 10 of them this season. Those games will require Semyon Varlamov, who signed a four-year contract extension this offseason, to step up and continue to provide stability in the net. Sorokin is the type of goaltender who can start every game if needed and play 60 games if asked, but the Islanders need to keep him fresh and rest him occasionally, making him a key part of the team’s success.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders don’t have a tough schedule per se, but it will have a handful of challenges that could leave them out of the playoffs if they aren’t careful. Likewise, there are plenty of opportunities for the Islanders to pile up the wins and finish the season near the top of the Eastern Conference.