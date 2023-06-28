7 Draft Targets for the Lightning in the Second Round

In case you missed it, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired a second-round pick, 37th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Ross Colton. In addition, the Lightning also holds pick No. 179 in the sixth round and No. 193 and No. 211 in the seventh.

The move also coincides with the recent announcement that the salary cap ceiling officially rose by $1 million to $83.5 million for 2023-24. The floor will be $61.7 million, while the maximum salary is $16.7 million, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. This was not great news for the Lightning as they are tight against the cap for next season. This probably necessitated the trade involving Colton as the team looks to shed salary to stay under the cap.

If nothing changes, the Lightning will make their four picks when the second through seventh rounds of the draft are slated to start at 11:00 AM EST on Thursday, June 29. Here are seven prospects that could be available to the Lightning with their second-round selection.

Forwards

Denver Barkey

A player whose stock is moving up after the 2023 NHL Combine, Denver Barkey makes an intriguing option for the Lightning. Even though he is an undersized center at 5-foot-8, he has high-end playmaking abilities. These skills were most noticed during the recent Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs when he posted 21 points in 15 games, the fifth-most and the fourth-highest goals in the OHL Playoffs. While being undersized is a concern, Barkey has a complete skillset that could see him being a solid middle-six forward with the potential to be a top-six player if his development continues to progress.

Ethan Gauthier

While some have him projected as a late first-round selection, Ethan Gauthier could easily fall to the Lightning in the second round. The son of former NHLer Denis Gauthier, Ethan is a player that would be a nice addition to the Lightning as a forward that is persistent in getting into the forecheck and doing it with a drive that has opponents usually referring to him as the biggest thorn in their sides, similar to what the Lightning have now in Brandon Hagel.

Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix (Vincent-L Rousseau/Phoenix de Sherbrooke)

Gauthier also brings some offensive skills to the table, posting 69 points in 66 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). While concerns about his skating skills may make him drop out of the first round, his work ethic and fierce play will be difficult to pass over early in the second round. Working with Lightning skating coach Barbara Underhill should give him the chance to work on this, which would give the Lightning a player who has first-round-level talent.

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard

The Lightning would love to see Oscar Fisker Mølgaard in the second round, as he projects as a player whose potential is likely a great second-line center in the NHL with near-elite defensive play. He is one of the 2023 Draft’s biggest risers to this point, going from relative obscurity just a few short months ago to now possibly being selected in the late first round. Fisker Mølgaard is a great off-puck player on both defense and offense, showing great instincts when tracking opposing forwards in his own zone. He has shown glimpses of NHL-caliber offense, with the IQ and playmaking of a middle-six winger.

Riley Heidt

A prospect with elite-level talent, Riley Heidt, could see his name being called in the first round, but there are concerns when it comes to his ability to remain calm and composed in big moments. Such as the case in the most recent Canadian Hockey League (CHL) postseason when he received a one-game suspension due to an illegal check to the head. This was the second consecutive postseason that this happened. However, I do not see this being an issue in a Jon Cooper-coached team, along with the many veterans that provide leadership for someone who has elite two-way talent.

Kasper Halttunen

It was an interesting year for Kasper Halttunen, who was overmatched while playing against men as a 17-year-old for HIFK of Liiga, Finland’s top professional hockey league. He was eventually sent down to play with HIFK U20, the junior hockey league in Finland, for his Liiga club and did quite well. He went on to score 18 goals and 24 points in just 18 games played, which allowed him to showcase his strong shot and impressive offensive instincts. He also captained the Finnish U18 World Juniors squad, where he scored six goals and four assists for 10 points in just five games.

Defensemen

Beau Akey

A gifted skater with the skill set to become a key offensive catalyst and power-play contributor, Beau Akey has the chance to be a dynamic two-way defenseman in the NHL. He has all the tools to be a solid 200-foot defenseman with a fast-paced skating game to go along with a high hockey IQ. He has a well-rounded game that can provide value to a team in all situations.

Beau Akey, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

He is a gifted skater with great agility, east-west ability, strong edge work, and flawless crossovers. His backward skating may just be the best among OHL defenders available for the draft. Right-handed blueliners with such skills are in high demand in the NHL.

Maxim Strbak

With impressive international tournament play on his resume, Maxim Strbak would make a fine selection if the Lightning would want to pursue a defenseman. In the most recent U18 World Junior Championship, he logged an average of over 25 minutes a game and was named one of the top-three players on his team for the tournament. While not offensive-minded, he is a physical player who frequently shuts down his opponent’s top line. It will be interesting to see if Strbak develops his offensive skills while playing for Michigan State University. This would be an added bonus for a player who consistently stays in the proper position to defend and whose physical presence can easily separate someone from the puck.

While the departure of Colton is difficult, the trade that had to be made to help keep the Lightning under the salary cap will now give them a chance to build up a somewhat depleted prospect pipeline. This will also allow the Lightning to prepare for free agency as they look to add some bargain-priced free agents that still could allow them to make a run at a Stanley Cup title in 2023-24.