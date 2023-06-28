Zachary Schulz- 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Zachary Schulz

2022-23 Team: U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

Date of Birth: Jun 14, 2005

Place of Birth: South Lyon, MI

Height: 6-foot, Weight: 196 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings:

As the 2023 NHL Draft heads into the later rounds, Zachary Schulz will be a name to watch. The left-shot defenceman had a strong season with the US National Development Team and has real NHL potential. While he may not dazzle on the ice, he plays a smart game and has proven he can lead by example when put into a leadership position.

The best part of Schulz’s game is his play in the defensive zone. He likes to attack forwards at the line rather than give them space, killing any rush that comes his way. Whether through poke checks or throwing hits, his ability to separate the puck from the puck carrier is one of his biggest assets.

Schulz is also a very good skater, which helps in the transition game. He has shown a willingness to join the rush and has the ability to carry the puck over the blue line rather than always looking for a forward to pass to. This type of engagement is a positive that tends to draw the opposition toward him, leaving a teammate open once the puck has entered the offensive zone.

The 2022-23 season was a special one for Schulz as he was named captain of Team USA at the U18s. Considering the talent on a team that included Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Oliver Moore, and Gabe Perreault, it is a testament to his leadership skills and what the program thinks of him. He was also invited to Team USA’s 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase, showing that the national team has its eye on him for future tournaments.

🇺🇸🇸🇪 Captain Zachary Schulz talks about the performance so far and what now needs to go better in the third period! #u18mensworlds #USASWE @usahockey pic.twitter.com/7R07lrugHw — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 30, 2023

Scheduled to play at the University of Wisconsin for the next few seasons, the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) will be a great opportunity for him to continue to develop his game. Some of the areas he needs to improve on include ensuring he stays in the right position in the defensive zone and developing more of an offensive game if he wants to make the NHL one day. However, he has potential, which makes him a solid later-round draft selection.

Zachary Schulz- NHL Draft Projection

Schulz has enough positive qualities that he should hear his name called during the draft. He will likely fall out of the top 100 and could be a late-round steal if he meets his full potential. Expect him to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round.

Quotables

“Shulz is a steady but unspectacular defenseman who communicates well with teammates. In particular, he’s good at directing forwards coming back to help and gives them assignments. He is willing to throw his body to separate the man from the puck, and he can deliver a hefty check when needed.”- Aaron Vickers, FC Hockey

Strengths

Ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone

Physicality

Skating speed

Leadership

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Staying in position

Contributions in the offensive zone

Leaving the zone early

NHL Potential

Schulz has the potential to be a solid bottom-pair defenceman at the NHL level if he continues to improve his overall game. He can read the play well and make smart decisions when the puck is on his stick. While he is a long-term project, there is definitely some potential once he decides to leave the NCAA.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 3/10, Defense – 7/10

Achievements & Awards

2020-2021 USA Hockey Tier I 15O National Champion

2023 U18 WJC Gold Medal

Zachary Schulz Stats