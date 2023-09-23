Examining All Options for Oilers and the Still-Injured Sam Gagner

Sam Gagner, the seasoned NHL forward, is on the verge of resuming his accomplished career. In a bid to stage a comeback following hip surgeries, Gagner inked a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Edmonton Oilers in late August. This week marked a significant milestone as the Oilers opened their Training Camp, signaling Gagner’s return to the ice.

That said, the Oilers are deep up front, and because he’s still working through some nagging injury issues, there’s no guarantee he will make the team out of camp. In fact, it’s likely that he doesn’t. And, if he doesn’t, there are a few options that the two sides might want to consider.

Gagner Is Still Working Through His Hip Issues

Speaking about his decision to undergo surgery, Gagner explained, “I’ve had hip issues in the past, but then the last couple of years, it’s really ramped up on me.” He continued:

“Last year in Winnipeg, as the year went on, it got worse, and I felt it was the right decision to get it taken care of. I still feel pretty young, to be honest, at 34, and I feel like I have years ahead of me. So I’m going to see how I feel coming out of this, continue to push forward, and hopefully keep going.”

Sam Gagner, Edmonton Oilers (Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE)

With another month to go in his rehabilitation process, Gagner expressed optimism about his recovery, suggesting he might be slightly ahead of schedule. That still won’t see him ready in time to be a factor in training camp or preseason. In fact, Oilers GM and President of Hockey Operations, Ken Holland, indicated that the veteran forward is unlikely to participate in any preseason games.

The Oilers knew this when they signed him to the PTO and head coach Jay Woodcroft emphasized the team won’t make any competitive decisions until Gagner’s recovery is complete.

So What Do Both Sides Do If He’s Not Ready By the Start Of the Season?

Giving Gagner a contract out of camp makes little sense. Even if the team were to put him on LTIR, once he clears, they’d need to activate him and that takes up a contract and salary cap space. As a result, don’t expect the two sides to announce an NHL deal with the Oilers anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean this PTO is the last Oilers fans will see of the forward.

A familiar face in orange & blue skating with the second group. Sam Gagner, Drake Caggiula, Xavier Bourgault & Matvey Petrov in this second skate. pic.twitter.com/jleInk8xlP — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 21, 2023

By definition, a PTO is not a guarantee that a team has the rights to any player. Gagner would be free to sign elsewhere if another team were to offer him a deal. That said, there’s little concern that Gagner will be plucked away by another team. No longer a regular NHLer, coming off of hip surgeries, there are too many question marks surrounding his game and another team won’t be thinking about stealing him from Edmonton in time to start their own respective season.

Think of this camp as more of a test run to see how Gagner holds up. It’s also very much a handshake type of deal that will eventually put Gagner in the AHL, and maybe, at some point, bring him up to Edmonton.

The Oilers Were Here Last Season… Kind Of

In many ways, Gagner’s situation mirrors that of former Oiler Jason Demers, who, last year, attended Oilers training camp on a PTO and later signed a one-year, two-way deal in December. Demers went on to play 55 games with the Condors, showcasing his abilities with 18 assists and 75 penalty minutes. Gagner could potentially follow a similar path, signing a two-way deal that eventually sees him making a return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup.

By that time, Gagner will know if he’s fully healed, he’ll have some AHL games under his belt, and the Oilers will have a better read on how their season is going and whether they’ll need him as a depth option in the event of injuries or another move that frees up space.

And, if Gagner doesn’t return to hockey and struggles in Bakersfield, expect that he’ll call it a career and take a job with the Oilers organization in a different capacity. Woodcroft acknowledged Gagner’s valuable experiences and leadership qualities, and there’s a link already between new CEO Jeff Jackson and the Gagner family. This is a player that would do well in a scouting or executive role.

As Gagner nears the end of his rehabilitation journey, both he and the Oilers are hopeful for a successful return to the ice and the potential for him to make a significant impact on the team’s future endeavors. If it doesn’t happen right away, he’ll wind up in the AHL. If that doesn’t pan out, he’ll likely work with the Oilers in some other fashion.

But, the likelihood that he goes anywhere else is slim to none.