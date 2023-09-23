Meet the New Senators: Djibril Toure

With training camp in full swing, fans will surely see a lot of familiar names. Claude Giroux, Brady Tkachuk, and Tim Stutzle all took to the ice on Thursday alongside prospects like Roby Jarventie, Ridly Greig, and Tyler Kleven. But keen observers will also spot a few new names, and the newest of all of them is defenceman Djibril Toure, who initially joined the Ottawa Senators as an invitee to the team’s rookie tournament before he was offered a three-year entry-level deal.

Although undrafted, the 20-year-old Toure brings an intriguing skill set to the Senators that many fans are sure to enjoy. But, as of now, he’s still fairly unknown to the majority of the fan base. So, let’s get to know Ottawa’s most recent addition as we get ready for the 2023-24 season.

Toure’s Career So Far

When it comes to hockey, it seems as though there aren’t any mysteries anymore. Scouting and advanced stats have all but eliminated the chance of a kid coming out of nowhere and blowing away a team at camp like Ed Belfour did in 1987-88 with the Chicago Blackhawks, or when the Detroit Red Wings picked college free agent Adam Oates in the long-forgotten supplemental draft.

Yet, Toure could be a throwback to that bygone era. Two years ago, when he was just 18 years old, he was still playing AAA near his hometown of Montreal. No Quebec Major Junior Hockey (QMJHL) team had shown any interest in drafting or signing him, so with few options remaining to continue to play junior hockey, he joined the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL), a second-tier junior A league based in southern Ontario. It was the youngster’s first big move away from home, and the seasons had its ups and downs. He started playing with the Carleton Place Canadians but was traded midway through the season to the Hawkesbury Hawks, finishing the season with two goals and 12 assists in 45 games.

Even though his stats were underwhelming, Toure’s defensive play caught the attention of Hawks’ coach and general manager Rick Dorval. So, when Dorval moved to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Sudbury Wolves as an assistant coach, he invited the defender to try out for the team. Instantly, he was the talk of training camp, most notably for his 6-foot-7 frame. However, he also stood out for his impressive skating for such a big player and brought a healthy dose of physicality and aggression, and the Wolves had no choice but to give him a chance.

Congratulations to Djibril Toure for his first career OHL goal! 🔥🐺#BetterRUN #WeAreWolves pic.twitter.com/DwuoIPeRrK — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) October 7, 2022

It turned out to be a fantastic choice. As a 20-year-old rookie, the big blue steadily moved up the lineup, ending the season as one of the Wolves’ best defenders and finishing with five goals and 11 assists in 57 games and led the team with 91 penalty minutes. Toure’s presence allowed Sudbury to trade their captain for picks without fearing a drop in the standings, and Central Scouting ranked him 178th among North American prospects ahead of the 2023 Draft. Unfortunately, he wasn’t drafted, but he certainly caught the eyes of the Senators enough to invite him to training camp.

Toure’s Future with the Senators

Just like Sudbury last year, the Senators have a fairly crowded blue line, with Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson, Max Guenette, Donovan Sebrango, Jorian Donovan, Jacob Larsson, and Dillon Heatherington all looking for spots in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Belleville Senators. If he isn’t able to make an impact at camp, the Senators may choose to send him back to Sudbury for another year, where he’ll be sure to thrive.

Djibril Toure, Sudbury Wolves (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Yt, just like he did in 2022-23, Toure could emerge as a top performer. He’s the definition of a late bloomer, meaning that no one is entirely sure what he will be able to do if given the opportunity. In the AHL, he likely starts as a bottom-pairing player, but he brings a rare blend of mobility and physicality that’s sure to make Belleville a pain to play against. It’s hard to say how far he could climb the depth chart, too, but he’ll get opportunities to play bigger minutes as Kleven, Thomson, Bernard-Docker, and Guenette are sure to be called up to the NHL.

Given his size and physicality, it’s hard not to compare Toure to a former Senators’ prospect, Ben Roger, who was picked in the second round of the 2021 Draft. At 6-foot-4, he also had great size, skated well for a big player, and had a strong shot from the point. It’s likely that the Senators saw him as a Chris Phillips-type and was all but guaranteed to make the NHL, which is why they used such a high pick on a player with such a limited offensive ceiling. However, when he was given bigger roles in the OHL, he wasn’t able to rise to the occasion, leading the Senators to release his rights in the offseason.

“Djibril’s growth over the last two years has been remarkable. He’s come a long way, from playing in the CCHL as recently as two seasons ago, to earn this contract. He’s a rangy defender who skates well and who has shown consistent improvement in his game.” GM Pierre Dorion on Djibril Toure

Toure still has a lot of growing to do, and his skill set is fairly raw. However, he’s proven that he can handle bigger and better jobs when given the opportunity, which led to an NHL contract. That’s what separates him from the likes of Roger and other big guys who fizzled out. Big players just take longer to figure it out, upwards of 400 NHL games. If the Senators are patient with him and keep giving him chances, Toure could become a fantastic depth defender for Ottawa in the future. It all starts with getting your foot in the door.