NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Predators, Avalanche, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, former Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie confirmed that the Oilers were in on Erik Karlsson trade talks. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has said he’d like to stay with the Colorado Avalanche but is looking for a fair deal. Finally, a number of insiders are weighing in on the drama between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos. It sounds like things are potentially worse than Stamkos made them out to be.

Oilers Dangled Tyson Barrie For Erik Karlsson

During an episode of the Mitts Off Podcast featuring Luke Gazdic, former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie opened up about his departure from Edmonton and his subsequent trade to the Nashville Predators. Barrie expressed his disappointment about leaving the team, particularly as it meant missing out on a chance at the coveted Stanley Cup. He noted that while the trade to Nashville caught him somewhat off guard, the possibility of being moved was not entirely unexpected. In fact, Barrie revealed that General Manager Ken Holland had informed him that he could be part of a trade for an even more prominent player than Mattias Ekholm.

San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson (65) smiles after a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Reflecting on the situation, Barrie shared on the show, “I was having a pretty good year, and I didn’t really think I was on the radar. I heard some Erik Karlsson rumors. I talked to Kenny, and he told me, ‘That’s kind of the only place you’re gonna go if we have a chance to get Erik Karlsson.'” He went on to say that his response was, “Hey, no problem,” indicating his understanding that the opportunity presented to the Oilers might be too enticing to turn down.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Domi, Nylander & Cooper

Obviously, the trade never materialized and the Oilers did the deal for Ekholm instead, but hearing the player who was potentially going to be involved in the trade say he was told by management it was a possibility indicates how active the Oilers were in trying to get that trade done.

Devon Toews Wants to Finish His Career in Colorado

During a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman provided insights into the ongoing contract discussions concerning defenseman Devon Toews. Toews is willing to consider a discounted contract, but he’s not inclined to accept an unfair offer. He’ll be coveted around the NHL and Friedman remarked, “We’ll see how long they continue to try. If they don’t negotiate into the season, that says to me they aren’t close.”

Latest News & Highlight

Toews himself has been unequivocal about his intentions, stating, “My intent is to stay here the rest of my career.” His deep loyalty to the Avalanche makes it unlikely that he would entertain other opportunities in free agency unless presented with an exceptionally unfavorable offer. At the same time, Toews expressed a desire to expedite the negotiation process, saying, “I’d rather it not drag on into the season. My intent is to stay here for the rest of my career. If we’re able to get that done, that would be awesome.”

Are the Lightning Pushing Stamkos Out The Door?

Earlier this week, Steven Stamkos expressed his frustration with the Tampa Bay Lightning, highlighting his disappointment at not being offered a new contract. He openly stated, “I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard… There haven’t been any conversations.”

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In response to Stamkos’s comments, GM Julien BriseBois released a statement affirming the organization’s appreciation for Stamkos but underlining the broader context. BriseBois emphasized that Stamkos has conveyed his desire to spend his entire career with the Lightning, a sentiment shared by the team. However, BriseBois stressed that the focus is not solely on Stamkos’s tenure but also on maintaining the Lightning’s status as a perennial Stanley Cup contender. He said the team will take whatever time it needs to determine the best course of action as an organization.

Friedman, in his recent podcast episode, hinted at a belief among those close to Stamkos that Tampa may not be overly devastated if he decides to explore other options. Stamkos’s previous unrestricted free agency experience, where he ultimately re-signed with Tampa despite interest from Toronto and Buffalo, adds an intriguing perspective to the ongoing contract discussions.