Analyst Criticizes Oilers For Choosing Campbell as Season Starter

It’s amazing how much things can change in just over a month. Before the start of the regular season, there was a goalie dilemma on who would start the first game against the Vancouver Canucks, Stuart Skinner or Jack Campbell, and there was a feeling that the anointed starter would become the go-to guy for former Oilers’ head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Woodcroft stated that it was “an open competition” for whoever tends the net in the season opener and he chose Campbell, who had a 3-0-0 record in the preseason, to start game one against the Canucks on Oct. 11, and it backfired. The Oilers lost the game 8-1 and Campbell was pulled after letting in four goals.

While Woodcroft never publicly anointed Campbell as the starter, or the “1A” goalie, the fact that the 31-year-old started four out of the Oilers’ first six games suggests that he was. However, some felt that Skinner deserved the starting role given all his achievements last season, especially after Campbell dropped the ball.

Yet, TSN analyst Craig Button felt that the Oilers’ coaching staff made a big mistake by giving Campbell the starting position right from the get-go, possibly impacting both their goaltenders’ early-season challenges.

Button Suggests Oilers Made Mistake Starting Campbell Early

Skinner stepped up last season when Campbell faltered, recording 29 wins, was named an NHL All-Star, set Oilers’ records, was a Calder Trophy finalist, and took his team to the second round of the playoffs.

That said, Button was on “The Nielson Show” and felt, given Skinner’s impressive feats last season, that he should’ve been named the starter to begin the season, saying:

“I’m going to go back to Jay again — I think [Woodcroft] made a massive blunder by naming Jack Campbell as starting goaltender at the beginning of the season. I think that affected the team — on two exhibition games, you’re going to take Jack Campbell? And say, ‘You’re my starter?’ After what Stuart Skinner did last year? I think that was a massive error. And I said it at the time, I didn’t get it, I said it at the beginning Jack Campbell has shown unequivocally that he’s consistently inconsistent. And I think getting him out of there was another huge part of the solution.” – Craig Button

As we know now, despite playing three good preseason games, Campbell couldn’t gain traction and struggled to start the regular season, posting a 4.50 goals-against average (GAA) and .873 save percentage (SV%) in five NHL games. He was waived and demoted to the American Hockey League (AHL) on Nov. 7 in an attempt to build confidence and find his game (more on that later).

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the same time, Skinner did not fare much better from the start, because before Campbell’s demotion to the AHL, Skinner’s record was a dismal 1-4-1 with a .856 SV% and a 3.99 GAA. However, in an attempt to tap into the Edmonton, AB native’s point of view, perhaps there could’ve been slight discontent that the coaching staff went with Campbell as the “1A” off the hop, which may have turned into added pressure, which led to his early struggles.

Instead, perhaps the move should’ve been to give the starting role to Skinner as an acknowledgment of his accomplishments from last season, reassuring him that he’s still the man in net, ultimately relieving the stress of competing for the position.

Oilers Have Been Getting Solid Goaltending From Skinner

Yet, regarding Button’s statement that “Getting Jack Campbell out of there was another huge part of the solution” — an argument could be made that his AHL demotion indeed took some pressure off of Skinner because by the eye test, he’s played better and the numbers also suggest that. In four games since, Skinner has a 3-1-0 record and a .915 SV% in that span.

Despite losing against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 9, Skinner’s play in the following games has been stellar. Against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11, he made a massive high-danger save only minutes into the game on Yanni Gourde’s re-directed chance in the slot. The significance of that save was huge, because instead of his team being down 1-0 early with a feeling of “not this again”, rather, the Oilers rallied to score four goals in the first period en route to a 4-1 win.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Also, Skinner followed it up with a big game against the New York Islanders two nights later, stopping 32 of 33 shots for the win and delivered once again on Nov. 15, making 33 saves to help the Oilers in a huge come-from-behind overtime win over the Kraken.

What Should the Oilers Do With Campbell?

As for Campbell, the plan was likely to send him to the AHL to find his game and build confidence, but it’s just been a disaster so far. The 31-year-old has lost all three of his starts, allowing 13 goals on 72 shots in that span.

Campbell is in year two of his five-year $25 million contract and the hope is that he can rebound; however, at this point, it seems unlikely. So, what should the Oilers do? As The Hockey Writers’ Rob Couch states, an option could be to trade him to the San Jose Sharks for Mackenzie Blackwood, where their first-round pick could be in play, or, keep him in the AHL until they can buy him out in the offseason.

Nonetheless, the Oilers struggled early, but they’re on a three-game winning streak and there’s a momentary sigh of relief. Their early challenges can’t be attributed to a single factor, because many things weren’t going right. Still, Button’s insight on Campbell getting the early nod in net could’ve been a contributing factor, because since his demotion, the Oilers are starting to see last season’s solid version of Skinner.

