April 17 Hockey Birthdays: Buchnevich, Daneyko, & Salming

Today, we honor the 24 past and present NHL players who celebrate their birthdays on Apr. 17. Here’s a look at some notable players who share birthdays on this day, including a couple of members of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Börje Salming (1951)

Börje Salming‘s NHL debut and Hall of Fame career paved the way for future Swedish players to come and play in North America. While defending the blueline for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1973 to 1989, he climbed their all-time charts in games played (third) and points (fourth) while owning the club’s assist record (620) for over 30 years.

Börge Salming, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

During the rough 1970s, Salming changed the mindset of many North Americans toward European players, who had the reputation of being soft and unable to handle the grind of the NHL. As arguably one of the toughest players to ever wear a Maple Leafs sweater, he’s been beloved by fans who watched him play and by younger generations who have heard the stories and seen the highlights.

Unfortunately, in early 2022, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As he battled the disease, Salming and his family tried to raise aware for the illness, which doesn’t have a cure. The Maple Leafs honored one of their greatest players one more time during the Hall of Fame weekend festivities on Nov. 11, 2022. Sadly, Salming passed away on Nov. 24, 2022.

Ken Daneyko (1964)

Ken Daneyko is a local legend in the East Rutherford, New Jersey area, where he played with three Stanley Cup championship teams with the New Jersey Devils in 1995, 2000, and 2003. As a 20-year veteran with the franchise, he holds the club’s record for most games played at 1,283, maintaining a slight lead over long-time teammate Martin Brodeur, who finished at 1,259.

After winning his third championship in 2003, Daneyko retired at 38, having scored 36 goals and 142 points. In 1999-20, he won the Bill Masterton Trophy for overcoming alcoholism. He began his career at 19 in 1983 after the Devils selected him in the first round (18th overall) in the 1982 Entry Draft.

Daneyko had the privilege of playing in four Stanley Cup Finals and skating alongside some of the greatest names in franchise history, such as Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermeyer, John MacLean, and Patrik Eliáš.

Pavel Buchnevich (1995)

Pavel Buchnevich just finished the 2023-24 season with a stat line of 27 goals, 36 assists, and 63 points, the third consecutive campaign in which he tallied at least 60 points. After beginning his career with the New York Rangers in 2016-17, he’s already surpassed his totals from Broadway (195) in just three seasons with the Blues (206).

In eight NHL seasons, the Russian native has scored 20 goals five times, with a career-high 30 in 2021-22. The third-round pick (75th overall) from the 2013 Entry Draft has skated in 516 games and earned 401 points.

