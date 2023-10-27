Barrie Colts’ Frasca: From Family Mini-Sticks to Fan Favourite

The Barrie Colts’ season is now 10 games old and things have started to set in. The Colts are sitting in the fourth spot in the Central Division, and their record is 4-5-0-0 for eight total points. As for the players, there are a few household names that most NHL fans should know such as Eduard Sale and Beau Akey. However, there are a few fan favourites that all Colts fans will know and love. So, let’s introduce one of the most loved players on the team, Jacob Frasca.

Frasca plays on the Colts’ top line alongside Beau Jelsma (another fan favourite) and the aforementioned Sale. He is currently sixth on the team in points with three goals and two assists for five points. He also had an overtime winner against the Niagara IceDogs on Oct. 7 to cap off his best game of the year. For Frasca, it’s not just about himself or his career with the Colts; it’s also about family.

The Frasca Family

The Frasca family is an old-school hockey family. Jacob has four brothers, Jordan, Gabriel, Nicholas, and Gianni, all of whom play hockey at a high level for their ages. Nicholas, a defenceman, and Gianni, a forward, are both under 16 years old and both play in leagues in Toronto. It is early in their careers; however, they could be selected for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) when they become draft-eligible.

Jacob Frasca, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

As for Jordan, Gabriel, and, of course, Jacob, they have all seen time in the OHL. Jacob is with the Colts, and Jordan and Gabriel were both part of the Kingston Frontenacs. Jordan, the oldest of the five brothers, played in the OHL for the aforementioned Frontenacs from 2019-2022. Before that, he played with the Windsor Spitfires from 2017-2019. The 22-year-old had an outstanding final year with the Frontenacs, playing alongside 2023 NHL Draft top prospect Shane Wright. Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the 2020-21 OHL season didn’t happen, which allowed Frasca to stay in the OHL for another year. I’d say it worked out; he scored a career-high 42 goals and 45 assists for 87 points. After joining the Toronto Maple Leafs at training camp in 2022, he signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is currently in their minor-league system.

Gabriel played last season with the Frontenacs, where he recorded 34 points in 58 games after being drafted in the first round. He has yet to appear in a game this season with Kingston. However, the 17-year-old is NHL draft-eligible this season, which will make him hungry to be drafted by an NHL team.

Lastly, we have Jacob, the 20-year-old who has spent his entire OHL career with the Colts. It began in 2019 when he had 16 points in 51 games; however, his career truly took off in 2022-23 when he scored a career-high 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points in 68 games. This season, it seems that he is more mature and ready to improve his play to ensure he gets an NHL or American Hockey League (AHL) contract going forward. Frasca’s play this season could earn him a contract with the Maple Leafs after the 2023-24 OHL season. He was invited to their development camp this past offseason and that became an invite to their prospect tournament in Traverse City and then was cut from the Maple Leafs.

When I talked to Frasca about his experience with the Maple Leafs, he had this to say: “One thing I learned is how fast the game is – just how fast you got to be able to read plays and move your feet quick and all that stuff – and it’s a lot faster pace. It was a great experience there; I learned a lot. I was there for around three weeks. So it was a great time.” Although he didn’t spend a ton of time with the NHL club, he has taken what he learned there and used it on a nightly basis. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Maple Leafs do offer him a contract; he could be a good fit in their minor league system.

The Frasca family is an Ontario family that could defy the odds and get five brothers into the AHL or NHL. This is a feat that hasn’t been done since the Sutter brothers did it throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Frasca is proud of his family; just from my encounter with him, you can tell that. When I asked him which of his brothers was the best, he replied, “I mean, I think every guy in my family says that they’re the best. That doesn’t matter if they’re 22 or 12. Each of them is saying they’re better than the other. I don’t know; everyone’s good, to be honest. Growing up, there were a lot of mini stick battles and all that, but now that we’re older we get to learn from each other.” I guess only time will tell who is truly the best Frasca brother.