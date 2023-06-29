10 Best Non-American Draft Picks in Stars’ History

The Dallas Stars relocated to Texas in 1993 after 26 years as the Minnesota North Stars. Historically, they have been part of the NHL Amateur and Entry Draft since 1967, selecting 475 players thus far.

Even though they are an American-based franchise, some of their best draft picks have come from other countries. While sorting through their selections from the past, we decided to break down the Stars’ best-drafted players from outside the United States.

10. Jussi Jokinen (Finland)

192nd overall 2001

Jussi Jokinen spent 13 seasons in the NHL, racking up 563 points in 951 games with nine franchises. Although he found success with the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, he had 131 points for the Stars after debuting as a 22-year-old. Ultimately, fans in Texas will remember him for being part of the trade that brought Brad Richards to town.

9. Loui Eriksson (Sweden)

33rd overall 2003

Loui Eriksson makes this list because he’s one of the few Stars’ draft picks that skated in 1,000 games in the NHL. Statistically, he retired at the end of the 2021-22 season with 253 goals and 613 points in 1,050 games. As a high-ranked player, he was a key component in the trade that brought Tyler Seguin to Dallas in 2013.

8. Brenden Morrow (Canada)

25th overall 1997

Brenden Morrow became an NHL regular months after the Stars celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in 1999, playing 13 seasons with the club. Eventually, he replaced Mike Modano as team captain in 2006-07, serving in the role until his departure in 2013. Although he only scored 528 points, he ranks in the top ten in games played, goals, points, and penalty minutes.

7. Jamie Benn (Canada)

129th overall 2007

Jamie Benn has been captain of the Stars since 2013-14 and, if he remains healthy, could challenge all the franchise scoring records before retiring. At 33 years old, he’s already played in 1,030 games and is sitting at 847 points.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although he has a lengthy history with questionable decisions on the ice, he is the club’s leader and has played a significant role in their successes over the last decade. Considering he has two years left on his current deal, it will be interesting to see what happens in the future.

6. Trevor Daley (Canada)

43rd overall 2002

Trevor Daley spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Stars, playing in 756 games, ranking ninth all-time in club history. Although his best season came in his final campaign with the club, he departed with 231 points.

After a brief stint with the Chicago Blackhawks, Daley found a home with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Eventually, he retired at the end of the 2019-20 season, skating in 1,058 games.

5. Bob Rouse (Canada)

80th overall 1982 (Minnesota)

Bob Rouse played for five franchises, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Although not known as an offensive defenseman with just 218 points, he was reliable on the backend, suiting up in 1,061 games.

Ultimately, he succeeded in other cities but left his mark with the North Stars after being the second player in the Dino Ciccarelli for Mike Gartner and Larry Murphy trade in 1989. Eventually, he retired at age 35, spending his last two seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

4. Jere Lehtinen (Finland)

88th overall 1992 (Minnesota)

Jere Lehtinen is one of six players in franchise history to have his numbered retired, thanks to a resume that includes three Frank. J. Selke Trophy wins and a Stanley Cup title. Interestingly, he is the only player on this list to win a championship with the Stars and one of the few homegrown prospects on that 1999 squad.

Although Lehtinen only scored 514 points in 875 contests, he ranks amongst the top ten in franchise games played and assists. Ultimately, his legacy speaks more about his contributions on and off the ice than his career totals.

3. Bobby Smith (Canada)

1st overall 1978 (Minnesota)

Bobby Smith is one of two Stars players to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year, sharing the honor with Danny Grant. Moreover, he had two stints with the team, breaking up his time by playing with the Montreal Canadiens for seven seasons.

Despite being gone briefly and winning the Stanley Cup in 1986, he ranks among the top ten in several team categories, including assists and points. Instead of moving to Dallas with the club in 1993, Smith retired, finishing with 1,036 points in 1,077 games.

2. Brian Bellows (Canada)

2nd overall 1982 (Minnesota)

After making his debut at 18 in 1982-83, Brian Bellows would become the Stars’ leading goal-scorer by the time he left the club in 1992. Furthermore, he shares the record for most goals in a regular season with Ciccarelli, collecting 55 in 1989-90.

Interestingly, Bellows won the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens immediately after leaving the North Stars in 1993. However, after bouncing around several other clubs, he retired after 17 seasons and 1,022 points.

1. Jarome Iginla

11th overall 1995

Jarome Iginla is one of the best players in NHL history never to win the Stanley Cup. Although he became a Hall of Famer thanks to his work in a Calgary Flames uniform, he’ll always be associated with the Stars franchise.

Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames (Silvia Pecota/NHLI via Getty Images)

After being selected in the first round in 1995, Iginla was part of a deal with the Flames for Joe Nieuwendyk. Eventually, he scored 1,300 points in the NHL while the man he traded places with was the missing piece to a 1999 Stanley Cup championship in Dallas.

Historical Perspective

The Stars have a rich history of developing prospects that go on to have distinguished careers in the NHL. Whether those players end up in the Hall of Fame, with their name on the Stanley Cup or numbers in the rafters, the franchise has a keen eye for picking kids who mature into respectable superstars.