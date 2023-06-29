10 Best Non-Canadian Draft Picks in Flames’ History

The Atlanta Flames began operations in 1972 before relocating to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in 1980. Since its inception, the franchise has participated in the NHL Amateur/Entry Draft, collecting prospects that eventually turned into Hall of Famers.

Although the club has had a home in the United States and Canada, the Flames have found the most success in Calgary. Ultimately, with a new arena project underway, the team’s future is set for the foreseeable future.

Related: 10 Best Goalies Drafted by the Flames

While researching historical draft topics, we decided to rank the best non-Canadian selections in team history; this is the list of players.

10. German Titov (Russia)

252nd overall 1993

German Titov had a brief NHL career, playing 624 games over nine seasons with four teams. Although he bounced around at the end of his playing days, his best times came in a Flames uniform, scoring 228 points in 345 games. Statistically, he was a consistent producer reaching at least 40 points in six seasons with a career-high of 67 in 1995-96.

9. Willi Plett (Paraguay)

80th overall 1975 (Atlanta)

Willi Plett became the second player in Flames history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, taking the honors in 1976-77. After five seasons with the club in Atlanta, he came north and played two seasons in Calgary before departing to finish his career with the Minnesota North Stars and Boston Bruins. Although he never matched his production levels outside of the Flames organization, he did retire after 1988 with 437 points in 834 games.

8. Robert Reichel (Czechia)

70th overall 1989

Robert Reichel is one of the better European players to play in Calgary, where he spent the first six years of his career. Unfortunately, he missed out on winning the Stanley Cup, making his debut two seasons later. Statistically, his best NHL season came in a Flames jersey, scoring 93 points in 1993-94. Eventually, he retired after 2004 with 630 points in 830 games.

7. Mikael Backlund (Sweden)

24th overall 2007

Mikael Backlund has been with the Flames organization since they called his name at the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. As the only player to skate in 900 games with the club, he may have few games left as he hopes to pursue a Stanley Cup title in free agency in 2024.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Recently, Backlund won the King Clancy Award for his efforts in the local community, including working with the ALS Society of Alberta, Kids Cancer Care, and Special Olympics Calgary. Although he’s not as flashy as several teammates, there’s no denying his longtime contributions to the franchise.

6. Matthew Tkachuk (United States)

6th overall 2016

Matthew Tkachuk finally found a new level to his game during the 2021-22 season, reaching 100 points for the first time. Instead of staying around to find success with the Flames, he left in the summer of 2022 in a deal that brought Jonathan Huberdeau to town.

Latest News & Highlights

Surprisingly, Tkachuk got even better in 2023, breaking his career high in points and leading the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final. As one of their core players, there are no boundaries to what he can achieve.

5. Johnny Gaudreau (United States)

104th overall 2011

Although the wounds of Johnny Gaudreau’s departure in 2022 are still fresh, there’s no denying his place amongst the Flames’ best players. After nine seasons with 683 points in 682 games, he ranks as the fifth-highest scorer in franchise history.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau ranks in the top ten in goals, assists, and several other statistical categories as one of the NHL’s most gifted players. Considering he is only 29 right now, there’s a good chance he could move up the list if he finds success with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

4. Kent Nilsson (Sweden)

64th overall 1976 (Atlanta)

After leaving the World Hockey Association (WHA) in 1979, Kent Nilsson came to the NHL. As one of the players on the Flames’ roster who left Atlanta to relocate to Calgary in 1980, he set the franchise record for points in a regular season.

Related: One for the Ages: Kent Nilsson’s 1980-81 NHL Season

Almost 40 years later, no skater has come close to matching the 131 points he collected in 80 games. Eventually, he would win a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers before enshrinement in the WHA Hall of Fame, the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame (IIHF HOF), and the Swedish Hockey Hall of Fame.

3. Gary Suter (United States)

180th overall 1984

Gary Suter became the third player in Flames’ history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, winning the award in 1986. Although the team lost in the Stanley Cup Final that year, he was instrumental in assisting Calgary to capture the championship in 1989.

Even though Suter left the Flames in 1994, he remains in the team’s record books by ranking fourth in assists, sixth in points, and ninth in penalty minutes. Eventually, he entered the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as a premier defenseman of his generation.

2. Håkan Loob (Sweden)

181st overall 1981

Håkan Loob had a brief stay in the NHL, 450 games, winning the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989. Despite his limited exposure in North America, he remains one of the best players from Sweden, where the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) named their goal-scoring trophy after him.

As one of the first players inducted into the Triple Gold Club, Loob’s professional hockey resume also earned him a spot in the IIHF HOF. Although he only played six seasons in Calgary, fans fondly remember his contributions during the club’s most successful era.

1. Sergei Makarov (Russia)

231st overall 1983

When Sergei Makarov made his NHL debut in 1989, he was already a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a six-time World Champion. Interestingly, he was 32 when he came to North America, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie season.

Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames (B Bennett/Getty Images)

Eventually, the NHL had to change the eligibility rules for the award, leaving Makarov as the oldest player ever to win. Although his time in the NHL was short, 424 games, his hockey resume makes him one of the most accomplished professional players ever.

Historical Perspective

Although the Flames recently celebrated 50 years as a franchise, they have only one Stanley Cup championship. Despite boasting a plethora of Hall of Famers and international superstars, with many on this list, it is surprising that the team has not found more success.