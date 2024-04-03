Blackhawks’ Journeyman Jarred Tinordi Reaches 200-Game Mark

Chicago Blackhawks’ veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi reached a big milestone on Tuesday (Apr. 2), dressing for his 200th NHL game. Now winding down his second season in Chicago, the 32-year-old has dressed for 91 games with the Blackhawks; by far the most of any of the other five teams he’s played for.

Tinordi has spent most of his nine-year NHL career being shuffled from team to team, trying to find the right fit. It hasn’t always been an easy road. But the grizzled blueliner has nonetheless made his mark with the Blackhawks these past two seasons. As we commemorate his 200-game marker, let’s delve a little bit further into Tinordi’s career to date.

Tinordi Struggles Early in Career

Tinordi has never been more than a depth defenseman, which is why it’s hard to believe he was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, he was projected to become a top-four defenseman. His 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame and physical style of play was enticing to prospective teams. This resulted in the Montreal Canadiens selecting Tinordi ahead of players such as Kevin Hayes, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Charlie Coyle.

It’s safe to say he didn’t live up to this pedigree. Tinordi struggled to find his way, spending four seasons mostly in the Canadiens farm system before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes early in January of 2016. Then he was suspended 20 games for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He suited up for only seven games with the Coyotes.

Everyone deserves a second chance, of which the Nashville Predators gave Tinordi. He played a total of 35 games with the Preds in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, combined. Then he was dealt to the Boston Bruins (14 games in the 2020-21 season), and then the New York Rangers (seven games in the 2021-22 season). But at the conclusion of training camp in Oct. 2022, the Rangers put Tinordi on waivers. The Blackhawks took a flyer on him and picked him up off waivers.

Jarred Tinordi, shown here with the New York Rangers. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At the time, Chicago had some defensemen dealing with injuries, and they didn’t want to rush any of their young defensive prospects in their development. Tinordi was an insurance policy of sorts, as well as a big body to play an enforcer role on the ice. Said head coach Luke Richardson when the team acquired Tinordi,

Big guy, definitely has a mean streak to him and can give our team a bit of an edge, which will be an advantage for everybody. Everybody feels a little bigger when a guy like that’s on the ice or on the bench. And he’s been around for several different organizations, played 109 games in the NHL and almost 500 in the American League. Hasn’t been an easy road for him, so sometimes that makes you even hungrier when you get an opportunity. That’s what we’re looking for.

Tinordi took full advantage of his opportunity in the 2022-23 season with the Blackhawks, providing just what the team expected, and then some.

Tinordi Makes Most of Opportunity With the Blackhawks

The Burnsville, MN native spent the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign on the second defensive pairing with Connor Murphy. The two formed a surprisingly strong shutdown duo. But then numerous injuries started to take their toll for Tinordi. He missed five games right after Thanksgiving with hip issues. Then he was out for a long stretch of 20 games from mid-December to mid-February. This was due to a broken jaw he sustained from a fight, along with a puck to the face shortly thereafter. Tinordi was also out six games at the end of February with a knee sprain, and sat out the end of the season after reaggravating his hip.

Jarred Tinordi, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even with all that time out, Tinordi found ways to make an impact. He was credited with four official fights last season, but that doesn’t count all the scrums and hard hits he delivered (139 hits for third on the team) while standing up for his teammates. He definitely took his enforcer role seriously. Heck, he even engaged in a fight the very game he returned from his broken jaw!

The veteran gained the trust and respect of his teammates, seeming to have finally found his niche. He was even awarded the “A” on his sweater when Murphy missed some time in March. He ended the 2022-23 campaign contributing two goals and eight points in 44 games. As the season came to a close, the Blackhawks rewarded Tinordi by signing him to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million cap hit.

The Ups & Downs of Tinordi’s 2023-24 Campaign

Unfortunately, Tinordi hasn’t found as much success this season. It doesn’t help that he underwent major hip surgery in the offseason. This generally involves a six-month recovery, but the doctors told him it could take up to a year before he really felt good again. Of course, Tinordi is a hockey player and he doesn’t want to use this as an excuse. But it certainly could be a factor in his struggles. He’s also dealt with a groin strain and concussion issues this season.

The team is constructed a little differently this season as well, making it harder for Tinordi to find the same consistency. Murphy has been out of the lineup since Jan. 13 with his own injury issues. Instead of being complementary to Murphy, Tinordi has been tasked with mentoring the younger players. This might be something he’s good at off the ice, but on the ice that’s not exactly the journeyman’s forte.

Besides, many of the younger defensemen are stepping up. Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski and newly recalled Wyatt Kaiser are showing they’re ready to be playing at the NHL level. They all have more talent and a higher ceiling than Tinordi. Accordingly, he’s been pushed down in the depth chart.

Even so, the veteran has played in 47 games this season, which is a career high. While he hasn’t scored any goals, his nine points is also a career high. He’s recorded 152 hits (second on the team) and 85 blocked shots (fourth on the team). Tinordi is still the main team enforcer, credited with six fights this season (including one in his 200th game!). Now he’s also reached the notable milestone of suiting up for 200 NHL games. These are all accomplishments the 32-year-old should be proud of, considering what a rough road he traveled to get to this point.

Tinordi is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and it’s unlikely he will be re-signed by the Blackhawks. The team is progressing in their rebuild, and they’re evolving accordingly. As mentioned earlier, many of the younger defensive prospects are ready to take the next step in their development and make larger contributions. It seems Tinordi’s time with the organization has run it’s course. Nevertheless, the veteran has understood his role with this rebuilding team, and played it well. It’s appropriate that Tinordi reached this 200-game milestone as a member of the Blackhawks, the same team where he found the best fit of his career.

Congratulations to Tinordi on 200 games!