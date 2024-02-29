Possible Trade Packages for Blackhawks’ Colin Blackwell

With Petr Mrazek, Jason Dickinson, and Nick Foligno getting contract extensions, the Chicago Blackhawks won’t have big trade chips at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. However, it doesn’t mean they will stand pat.

When I contacted some of my colleagues about Blackhawks players their respective teams could use, one name kept reappearing: Colin Blackwell. He has eight points in 29 games after missing 10 months due to a sports hernia and has been noticeable every night as a tough, high-energy forward on the bottom six, and others have taken notice. He is also a free agent this summer with a $1.2 million cap hit, which may make him more attractive to teams with limited cap space, and since the 30-year-old likely doesn’t have a long-term future with the Hawks, he could be a trade candidate.

Therefore, I teamed up with my colleagues Michael Ostrower (Los Angeles Kings) and Sam Henes (New York Rangers) to play around with hypothetical trade packages for Blackwell.

Blackwell to the Kings?

The Kings are an interesting team to watch as a trade partner. The Blackhawks recently had two representatives at the LA/Nashville Predators game on Feb. 22, and considering LA has playoff aspirations and could use depth, Blackwell could be someone of interest, especially because their trade deadline cap space is a little over $2 million.

Trade Package

To Chicago: Samuel Fagemo and a 2025 sixth-round pick

To LA: Blackwell

Why This Trade Benefits the Kings

Ostrower: “The reasoning for the Kings is strong. There is currently a clear lack of experience and leadership within the bottom-six. Acquiring Blackwell stands to help this issue by infusing the group with both of these attributes. Throughout this season, the bottom six has resembled a revolving door, with players like Arthur Kaliyev, Jaret Anderson Dolan, Alex Laferriere, Alex Turcotte, and Carl Grundstrom frequently shuffling in and out of the lineup, and Blackwell would be sure to aid the issue. While each player in their own right has plenty of upside, they each have their own weaknesses as well, so stability to the depth will go a long way for a team that has no lack of talent. Moving on from forward Samuel Fagemo will not be easy, but there is a reason he was placed on waivers twice this season. While the upside is there, he is expendable for the Stanley Cup-hopeful Kings.”

Colin Blackwell, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Furthermore, the Kings may be fearful of making a big move. After starting the season with a 16-4-3 record by Dec. 8, they have since fallen into a fight for a wild card spot. These struggles led to the firing of head coach Todd McLellan, and it is hard to imagine the salary cap-tight team making another big decision in the middle of the season. With a lack of middle-round picks in this year’s draft, moving on from an asset like Fagemo is a more realistic decision than giving up a future middle-round pick.”

But wait, players like Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev have been in trade rumors all season, and they certainly pique Hawks’ fans’ interest. Chicago was linked to Turcotte before. Why not include either player in this scenario over Fagemo?

Ostrower: “While the two have struggled at times in their development, they are still former top prospects and have upside higher than Fagemo. Turcotte was selected fifth overall in the 2019 Draft and has seen strides in his development since. Injuries have hindered his growth, but he is now finding his footing. For Kaliyev, he had a strong season in the NHL last year, scoring 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games. Despite the down year this season, moving him for a rental of Blackwell’s caliber, who could otherwise be acquired for just a pick, would not be smart asset management from general manager Rob Blake.”

Why This Trade Benefits the Blackhawks

It’s hard to know what Blackwell’s actual value is right now. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic mentioned he wouldn’t get Chicago more than a fourth or fifth-round pick, but Fagemo adds more value to this package. He is only 23-years-old, and comments on his game always mention that he is a goal scorer and has a great shot, but he probably needs a change of scenery. He has 43 points in 33 games with the Ontario Reign of the AHL (American Hockey League) this season, and he reminds me of Joey Anderson. When the Blackhawks got him from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the trade return for Jake McCabe, he was a yo-yo between the AHL and the NHL but has since earned a steady role in Chicago’s lineup, and maybe Fagemo could do the same.

Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

A goal scorer is a goal scorer, and the Blackhawks have been starving for goals during this rebuild. They have talent coming up toward the end of the season with Landon Slaggert and possibly Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, etc, but it never hurts to add more. Fagemo is also a free agent at the end of the season, so if he doesn’t show anything for the rest of the season, it won’t sting. Also, he could be an option to boost the Rockford IceHogs. Chicago has so many draft picks (17 picks in the next two drafts) and needs actual talent. Blackwell is worth more to the Kings due to their playoff push, so Fagemo’s upside with a draft pick would make it fair, and both teams get a player that benefits their team’s situations in different ways.

Blackwell to the Rangers?

The Blackhawks do not have a great track record with reclamation projects, but that doesn’t mean other teams have that issue. The New York Rangers have been scouting the Hawks frequently as of late. Their deadline cap space is $4 million, and they need a center/wing with Filip Chytil and Blake Wheeler out with injuries. If this trade were to happen, it would be Blackwell’s second stint in the Big Apple.

Trade Package

To Chicago: 2026 third-round pick or 2024 fourth-round pick

To New York: Blackwell

Why This Trade Benefits the Rangers

Henes: “General manager Chris Drury and the Rangers should be open to trading a 3rd or 4th-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Colin Blackwell, as he is a cheap option who already has chemistry with the Rangers. Blackwell had 22 points over 47 games during the 2020-21 season with the Rangers, representing an opportunity for immediate team chemistry, considering the team’s core has remained largely unchanged since his departure. Given Blackwell’s prior stint with the Rangers, there is an expectation of enduring synergy with the core of the team, so he emerges as an exceptionally attractive trade prospect. This existing familiarity and built-in chemistry could facilitate a smoother reintegration into the Rangers’ roster, offering a compelling narrative if trade negotiations unfold between New York and Chicago.”

Tyler Johnson is a forward linked to the Rangers, but you mentioned in our early discussions that the Rangers might find Blackwell more intriguing despite the Johnson link. Why is that?

Henes: “Blackwell presents a notably appealing choice for the Rangers for two primary reasons. Firstly, team chemistry is a crucial factor, as previously mentioned. Secondly, his financial impact on the team’s salary cap is substantially less burdensome compared to Johnson—Blackwell’s cap hit stands at $1.2 million, in stark contrast to Johnson’s $5 million. This considerable difference grants the Rangers enhanced flexibility for additional roster moves in the event of a trade.”

Why This Trade Benefits the Blackhawks

I just said that the Blackhawks do not need more draft picks. However, general manager Kyle Davidson did talk about wanting to space out draft picks so that they aren’t overloaded with them at one time. (from ‘Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson weighing re-signing, trading Petr Mrazek, Jason Dickinson’ – The Athletic – 01/13/2024).

Therefore, a 2026 third-round pick would fit that mold. The Blackhawks also traded away their 2024 fourth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the Brandon Hagel trade package, so they may look to get that back. Either way, depending on what teams are offering for Blackwell, and if Chicago knows they won’t re-sign him in the offseason, they surely will take what they can get for him. If you’re thinking a third-round pick seems too high for Blackwell, Henes reiterated an excellent point that deadline pieces can get expensive due to bidding wars. Insider Elliotte Friedman noted a high demand for centers, so knowing Blackwell is a more cost-effective option could increase interest, too. He has a 39.6% faceoff percentage this season but has a career 48.8% success rate.

Colin Blackwell, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Overall, Blackwell will be a player to keep an eye on at the trade deadline. The Hawks would be happy to keep him as a locker-room favorite and reliable veteran presence for the rest of the season, but Davidson has shown he will listen to calls on every player, and this scenario is no different. There is always one player at the deadline whose return surprises the league, and maybe Blackwell carries more value than initially thought. We’ll have to wait and see which direction the team decides to go in.