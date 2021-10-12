Blackhawks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game

Chicago Blackhawks5
Final
Minnesota Wild1

Game Details

BlackhawksWild
Alex DeBrincat – 1 goal & 2 assistsRyan Hartman – 1 goal
Seth Jones – 3 assistsJared Spurgeon – 1 assist
Jonathan Toews – 2 goals
Patrick Kane – 2 assists
Marc-Andre Fleury – 26 shots, 25 savesKaapo Kahkonen – 37 shots, 32 saves
Next Game

Chicago Blackhawks
Wed., Oct 13, 9 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche

Injury Report/Update

Caleb Jones (D)Oct 5, 2021WristIR
Wyatt Kalynuk (D)Oct 4, 2021AnkleIR
Alec Regula (D)Sep 24, 2021BackIR
Andrew Shaw (F)Sep 20, 2021ConcussionIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.