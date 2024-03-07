10 Blackhawks Thoughts Heading Into the Trade Deadline

The NHL Trade deadline is tomorrow (March 8), and the lesson that is continually learned is to expect the unexpected because things change fast. The Chicago Blackhawks are one team that people assume won’t do much, and that may be true, but what’s the fun in that?

There are different avenues the Blackhawks can explore, even if it’s not groundbreaking. Here are some last-minute Blackhawks’ thoughts before the trade deadline.

Last-Minute Blackhawks Deadline Ideas

1. It’s not a secret that the Blackhawks need everything: scoring, defense, talent. Unfortunately, they can’t fix all of that in a day, and a long game is still being played with patience on development. It’s also hard to address needs when the team’s assets are difficult to move, which means they will do heavy lifting during the summer and not now. But, if any trade is made, I believe a swap of forwards or draft picks is the likeliest.

2. The biggest Blackhawks trade chips are all forwards: Colin Blackwell, Tyler Johnson, and possibly Anthony Beauvillier, so a forward swap would fit the mold. This is a stark contrast to last season when defenseman Jake McCabe was their biggest trade chip.

3. The one team I have my eye on for a trade is the Boston Bruins. Both Chicago and Boston have been heavily scouting each other, and the Blackhawks have something the Bruins need: draft picks. Boston only has fourth, fifth, and sixth-round picks in 2024, so they must replenish. One player I have my eye on is Jake DeBrusk. He is on the trade block, as he said there has been no progress on a possible contract extension. I wrote an article on him in 2021 as a possible Blackhawks fit when he requested a trade. He was also listed in a hypothetical Bruins trade package for Kirby Dach in 2022 before Dach was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When I talked to my Bruins colleague Hannah Garfield, she stated, “Given the Bruins situation and the seemingly mutual interest between the team and the Blackhawks with all the scouts spotted at recent games, I would potentially consider a one-for-one swap of roster players that could use a change of scenery. Most likely, if that were the case, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk would probably be the guy on the trading block. If Connor Murphy and Nikita Zaitsev weren’t injured, I could see them looking at one of those guys.”

“But given the current situation, Alex Vlasic could be a defense option. Or if they are planning to go elsewhere to find defensive depth, they could also be looking at targeting a forward from Chicago. I think there is an off, maybe even outrageous, scenario where the Bruins can somehow offer DeBrusk and a prospect or two (Anthony Richard and Brandon Bussi are two names that come to mind) for Chicago’s first-round pick. The Bruins would then flip that pick along with a second or a third, and a prospect for a big name.” (Rumor has it they are looking at Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm)

“Like I said, the second option is pretty unlikely to work out, but it would be awesome if it did. Realistically, if there is a deal between Chicago and Boston, I think it will be more of a roster player swap with maybe a prospect involved.”

There are two facets to a hypothetical DeBrusk deal. The 27-year-old is a free agent this summer, so it wouldn’t make sense for the Hawks to give up a top draft pick for a guy they could just target in free agency. The only way I see this making sense is if a contract extension is agreed upon, and I think it could be a good option. General manager (GM) Kyle Davidson did mention during a recent in-game broadcast that the pros of having so many draft picks are that they could use them in the draft or use them in a package to acquire good players. DeBrusk has 29 points in 62 games but is an experienced scorer who has played on the top line with Brad Marchand and everywhere else. It wouldn’t hurt to add offense next to Connor Bedard. The second facet is that it seems like all the losses this season have dejected the Blackhawks.

Getting someone like DeBrusk would send a message to the players that help is on the way. Him alone won’t change their last-place fortunes for the rest of the season, but it’s a start. The Hawks have three second-round and two third-round picks in 2024. Boston is also missing a fourth in 2025, so that could be in play. Vlasic seems like he would be off-limits as they are looking to re-sign him, but maybe Jaycob Megna could be an alternative for Boston. I agree with Hannah that a package including roster player swaps with a prospect involved could be a match for both.

4. Taylor Raddysh is someone the Blackhawks were in a win-win situation with because the 26-year-old was coming off a 20-goal season, so if he played well this year, he could have fit into the future, but if not, he would have made a sound trade chip. His season has brought neither of those things, as he has 11 points in 58 games and has gone 29 games without a goal. I think it’s fair to say the Blackhawks won’t re-sign him this summer, but maybe teams looking for depth scoring could find him intriguing, especially for a low price of $758,333, and seeing he has been snakebitten. His value might be meager, but it could be something to explore, as he might need a change of scenery. Another team that could use depth scoring is the Bruins, which made me think of him.

Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

5. Colin Blackwell is the talk of the town in Chicago’s trade rumor mill because he is a solid depth forward whom playoff teams like to target. He recently stated that he wants to stay in Chicago, and head coach Luke Richardson echoed those sentiments of hoping he stays. Seeing the coach’s endorsement makes me wonder if the Blackhawks would explore re-signing him for another year, but I think it’s best to get something for him, if possible, as I don’t see him being a long-term option, and the 30-year-old likely has suitors.

Related: Possible Trade Packages for Blackhawks’ Colin Blackwell

6. Although the Blackhawks forward group is getting the most attention for trades, their defense is so interesting. If Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Murphy were healthy, I believe they would have been moved, especially knowing there is a demand for right-handed defenseman. But I would like to know about Isaak Phillips. He does not have a clear spot on defense, as he has only played in 33 games. It doesn’t seem like his playing time will improve more next season, with players like Ethan Del Mastro joining the fold. So, I wonder if he could be a dark horse to get traded. If that were to happen, I assume it would be part of a package and not a one-for-one swap. Maybe he could be included in a Blackwell trade package to up some value? He is only 22-years-old and has potential.

7. It doesn’t seem like the Hawks players have insane value, but Tyler Johnson is upping the ante. He has been picking up the pace since returning from his right foot injury. He had three assists against the Arizona Coyotes on March 5 and has eight points in his last 11 games (21 points in 48 games this season), so I wonder if his improved play will draw more interest. Surely, it will make his $5 million salary cap hit easier to swallow, with money retained on Chicago’s side. He was linked to the New York Rangers, but since they traded for Alex Wennberg on the Seattle Kraken, that probably takes Johnson off the board, but it doesn’t mean other teams won’t be interested. Also, he does have a 20-team no-trade list, but I have a hard time believing the 33-year-old wouldn’t want to chase a third Stanley Cup if the opportunity comes.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

8. This point might sound odd, but hey, trade season is silly season. In January, Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff posted an article listing Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras on his trade target board after teammate Jamie Drysdale got traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. I tweeted in response that I would love to see Zegras on the Blackhawks because he is young (22 years old), has a two-year term left ($5.75 million AAV), and can play with Bedard. Even Shayna Goldman of The Athletic listed the Blackhawks as a team that should be interested. (from ‘Trevor Zegras trade scenarios: Why the Ducks would deal him, 6 teams that should call’ – The Athletic – 01/16/2024).

The problem is he has been out since early January with a broken ankle. He also struggled this season with seven points in 20 games, and the Ducks said they are not actively shopping him but have listened. Zegras was their ninth overall pick in 2019, so they won’t just trade him for nothing, and I wonder if the Hawks would even have the assets the Ducks are looking for. If he were healthy, this option would seem more realistic, but it might be something to think about this offseason.

9. Even if the Blackhawks have a hard time moving players, they still have over $42 million in cap space. When Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, the announcement was delayed due to involving a third team to take on salary. That team was the Flyers, but it seemed like a missed opportunity for Chicago. Ryan Johansen is interesting. He was traded to the Flyers from the Colorado Avalanche but was put on waivers shortly after. Philadelphia wants to move him, but his $4 million cap hit until the end of the 2024-25 season for 23 points in 63 games will make it tricky. Yet, the Blackhawks could be a third-team broker to help move him elsewhere or take him on entirely. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times also mentioned that possibility.

Another name that I keep circling around is defenseman Justin Holl. The Detroit Red Wings have been looking to trade him, but he has a $3.4 million cap hit for the next two years. It seems any team taking him would desire a third-team broker, and that could be Chicago. For an asset, why not?

Related: Grading the Avalanche’s Trade for Sean Walker

10. Many players are already off the board: Adam Henrique, Casey Mittelstadt, Vladimir Tarasenko, and others. However, other teams, including the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs, are still looking for centers and depth-scoring. It might be wishful thinking, but GM Davidson can be aggressive if he chooses. But he will need to get creative, as moves at this deadline won’t come as easily as previous ones.

Overall, it has been repeatedly said not to be surprised if the Blackhawks make barely any moves or none at all, but this list shows the club has options, even if they’re limited. However, the kicker here is other teams need to be engaged, too. Moreover, we have seen in past trade deadlines where you think teams will be active but end up not, and vice versa, so you never know. Ultimately, all will be revealed when the clock strikes at 3 P.M. ET.