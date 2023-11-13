Blue Jackets’ Bean Making Underrated Contributions

In the high-stakes world of the NHL, where stars like Adam Fantilli, Johnny Gaudreau, Patrick Laine, and Zach Werenski dominate headlines, the nuanced and consistent play of players like Jake Bean often slips through the cracks. Despite sharing the ice with more celebrated names, Bean has quietly emerged as an underrated contributor for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season.

Returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final 68 games of the 2022-23 season, Bean has seamlessly embraced his role on the Blue Jackets’ third defensive pair. The team’s revamped blue line, featuring additions like Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson, has alleviated the pressure on Bean, allowing him to operate with precision. Paired with Erik Gudbranson at times, Bean’s left-handed prowess complements the team dynamics, offering him a platform to showcase his strengths without being in the spotlight.

Jake Bean, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Selected in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Bean joined the Blue Jackets on July 23, 2021, in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. On the same day, the Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade that reshaped the team’s defensive landscape, sending Seth Jones along with a first-round pick (No. 32), as well as a sixth-round pick in 2022 to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist and Chicago’s first and second-round picks in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022. A week later, Bean inked a three-year, $7 million contract extension.

Despite not garnering the attention of a high-profile acquisition, in part due to the Jones trade, Bean quickly proved his value, showcasing offensive promise with 25 points in 67 games during his first season in a Blue Jackets’ uniform in 2021-22. His potential upside and versatility, seamlessly transitioning between left and right defense, underscore his importance in the Columbus lineup.

While I had initially envisioned Bean as a potential 35-point scorer this season, he hasn’t emerged as the flashy offensive defenseman many anticipated. Yet, playing on the third defensive pair has provided defensive relief, allowing him to focus on effective puck movement. If he maintains his health and gains power play time, the 35-point mark remains within reach.

Scouts often pointed to Bean’s 176-pound frame when he entered the NHL, suggesting a need for added bulk. The Calgary, Alberta native has addressed that concern, now weighing in at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds. His exceptional skating ability is reminiscent of retired defenseman Keith Yandle in his smoothness on the ice. This agility, speed, and acceleration contribute to Bean’s success in puck movement and eluding opponents, challenging conventional scouting emphasis on physicality.

Beyond his offensive capabilities, Bean’s all-around two-way skills and deceptive puck-handling set him apart from other defensemen on the Blue Jackets’ roster. While casual observers may miss the subtlety of his plays, those with a deeper understanding of the game appreciate the intricacies behind his seemingly effortless maneuvers.

Bean a Potential Trade Chip

Approaching the end of his current contract and heading towards restricted free agency after the 2023-24 season, Bean’s future with the Blue Jackets remains uncertain. The team’s logjam on the blue line positions him as an attractive prospect for teams seeking a young, skilled defenseman. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen might explore trading Bean for a more favorable return, leveraging his value over Boqvist, Andrew Peeke, and the veteran Gudbranson in a deal.

As headlines continue to gravitate towards other names, it’s crucial not to overlook Bean’s underrated and consistent play. He’s quietly carving out a solid season on the Blue Jackets’ defense, proving that sometimes, it’s the subtle contributors who make the most significant impact.