Blue Jackets Handled Johnson Correctly After Sillinger Mishandling

The Columbus Blue Jackets recently sent Kent Johnson down to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL). While this came as a surprise, given his rookie performance in the NHL, it shows that the organization has learned from their misstep with Cole Sillinger last season.

Sillinger played 64 games in the NHL in 2022-23 before he was sent down to the AHL, where he should have been for most of the season. He played terribly, and his sophomore slump ruined his confidence. Had he been sent down this time last year, he might have bounced back and made an impact in the NHL later in the season. Now, Johnson has the opportunity to do just that. He’s played poorly and has yet to prove to head coach Pascal Vincent that he belongs in the lineup. A dangerous turnover in the third period got him benched for the remainder of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 2nd, and it was the final straw for the time being.

Comparing Johnson and Sillinger’s Slumps

Johnson’s slump isn’t as drastic as Sillinger’s was. In eight games, Johnson has a goal and three points. In Sillinger’s first eight games last season, he recorded a single assist. With that being said, accountability is important to the new bench boss, and Johnson has made some major mistakes already, and his effort has been inconsistent. In an organization with an abundance of players who deserve to be on the ice, it’s difficult to justify keeping him in the lineup. If he’s not going to play in Columbus, they must send him to Cleveland, where he can correct his mistakes and get plenty of ice time.

Many who had been impressed by Sillinger’s rookie season felt uncertain about his future after his play regressed in 2022-23. Although his point totals in the AHL were decent, they weren’t what is expected of an NHL player, either. His performance was still inconsistent despite the weaker competition. He had another slow start this season but finally seems to be turning things around. He no longer looks lost, and he’s getting on the scoresheet more regularly. Although he has yet to find the back of the net, he has three assists in the last six games.

As a result, Vincent has rewarded him with a bigger role and more ice time. He’s centering the third line and playing on the second power-play and penalty-kill units. In order to do so, he has to take it away from someone else and in this case, it was Johnson who lost not only any opportunities on special teams but also his ice time in general. Fans might not like this decision, given the way the organization has struggled to develop its players, but this should protect Johnson in the long run.

Yegor Chinakhov will benefit from this move; he’s been recalled from the Monsters and is expected to get an opportunity sooner rather than later. In his first three games in the AHL this season, he has three goals and one assist. He’s been performing at a high level, and although he didn’t make the roster out of training camp, he wasn’t far off, and he deserves another chance at the NHL level.

What’s Next for Johnson?

Management will want Johnson’s stint in the AHL to be short. With that being said, he will have to prove he’s ready to be called up, and that starts with performing at a high level consistently. As a former 40-point player with the Blue Jackets last season, he should manage a point per game or better pace at the AHL level. He started on the right foot, putting up two assists in his Cleveland debut on November 3rd, and he held his own fairly well despite the team’s struggles.

The next night, on the 4th, the Monsters walked away with a win, and Johnson added another assist to his stat sheet. After nearly a week without a game, the Monsters returned to action on the 10th, and Johnson put two in the back of the net. Ideally, management will give him enough time in the AHL to regain his confidence, which seems to be happening very quickly. Even so, two or three games won’t be enough to accomplish that goal sustainably. Realistically, at least two or three weeks of consistent play should be enough to bring him back to Columbus.

Playing the best players on paper might give the Blue Jackets the best chance to win in theory, but if players know they won’t suffer any consequences for playing badly, they might take advantage of the system.

As is often said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the NHL is not a developmental league. If a player isn’t performing, it makes all the sense in the world to send them to one for a while. Johnson’s demotion may not be popular now, and he may not like it, but it’s what is best for his long-term development. If they had taken the same approach with Sillinger last season, it’s hard not to wonder where his game might be now.