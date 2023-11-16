Blue Jackets GM Candidates if Jarmo Kekalainen Is Let Go

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2023-24 season has been nothing short of disappointing, with a 4-8-4 start, winless in their last six games (0-4-2), and a last-place standing in both the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. This has put general manager Jarmo Kekalainen squarely on the hot seat. As the first European to hold the position of an NHL general manager (GM), he has led the Blue Jackets since February 2013, overseeing five playoff appearances but falling short in the last three seasons.

Despite Blue Jackets ownership demonstrating patience with Kekäläinen, especially amid the ongoing roster rebuild, recent events have cast a shadow over his tenure. The hiring of Mike Babcock as head coach in July, known for his controversial coaching methods, ended abruptly on Sept. 18, following allegations of privacy violation. The ownership’s subsequent statement, indicating no further changes “at this time,” suggests that Kekäläinen’s position is far from secure, particularly if on-ice performance doesn’t improve.

Jarmo Kekäläinen, Columbus Blue Jackets, 2015 NHL Draft (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Should the Blue Jackets decide to make a change in the GM position, several compelling candidates would be on my radar. Let’s explore these potential successors in detail:

Chuck Fletcher

With an extensive 30-year career in NHL executive roles, Chuck Fletcher offers a mix of expertise, business acumen, and leadership qualities. He served as GM for the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild, as well as holding senior-level managerial and advisory positions with the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers.

Latest News & Highlights

He was an assistant general manager with the Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009. Fletcher is known as a cerebral and collaborative leader with a willingness to make bold moves. He’s well respected in NHL circles, and I believe with his experience he’d be an ideal choice to replace Kekäläinen should the Blue Jackets decide to make a change.

Jason Botterill, Seattle Kraken Assistant General Manager

Jason Botterill stands out as another retread on this list, having previously served as the GM for the Buffalo Sabres. Despite facing challenging circumstances in Buffalo, Botterill is praised for building a foundation that has positioned the Sabres for success. Currently, as the assistant general manager with the Seattle Kraken, Botterill is considered to be tracking and deserving of a second opportunity as a GM.

Mathieu Darche, Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant General Manager

If you ask people around the league who a future GM is, chances are you’re going to hear Mathieu Darche’s name the most. He brings a wealth of experience to the table as a GM candidate. As a former NHL player, he has diversified his career into broadcasting, sales, marketing, and board membership at the Ronald McDonald House. His role in the 2012-13 NHL lockout negotiations and contributions to player contract negotiations and budgeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning showcase his multifaceted skill set.

Laurence Gilman, Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager

Laurence Gilman’s reputation as a smart and well-connected individual makes him a notable candidate whenever there is a GM opening. His pivotal role in creating expansion rules for the Vegas Golden Knights and his current responsibilities running the American Hockey League (AHL) Marlies for the Toronto Maple Leafs demonstrates his extensive experience as a capologist and negotiator.

Ryan Martin, New York Rangers Assistant General Manager

A rising star among hockey front office executives, Ryan Martin’s transition to the New York Rangers in 2021 after 16 years with the Detroit Red Wings showcases his versatility in hockey operations. Described as someone who could seamlessly step into a GM role from day one, Martin’s experience spans amateur and pro staffs, AHL team oversight, and managing salary cap and contract negotiations.

Ray Whitney, NHL Director of Player Safety

Ray Whitney retired from the NHL in 2015 after playing in 1,330 games during a 22-season career and has since made his mark in the league’s Department of Player Safety. Described as charismatic and magnetic, his finalist position for the Sharks GM job last year that went to Chris Grier underscores his potential to manage a team effectively.

Brad Holland, Edmonton Oilers Assistant General Manager

Despite the element of nepotism as the son of Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland, Brad Holland has proven his value in Edmonton, particularly in analytics. His alignment with the evolving landscape of hockey, coupled with experience in pro scouting for the Oilers, positions him as a strong candidate for an NHL GM role.

Shawn Horcoff, Detroit Red Wings Assistant General Manager

Shawn Horcoff’s journey from a fourth-round pick to playing 1,000 career games speaks to his work ethic and determination. In his current role with the Detroit Red Wings, he has become a key member of Detroit GM Steve Yzerman’s small brain trust, gaining experience in various facets of hockey operations. I like that he’s had the opportunity to learn from one of the best in Yzerman if the decision was made to go with another first-time GM.

Eric Tulsky, Carolina Hurricanes Assistant General Manager

Eric Tulsky’s role in the Carolina Hurricanes’ success, particularly in smart contract negotiations, showcases his brilliant hockey mind. Although he narrowly missed out on the Blackhawks GM position in 2022, Tulsky’s creativity and knowledge would undoubtedly make him a sought-after candidate for Columbus.

Rich Peverley, Dallas Stars Director of Player Personnel

Rich Peverley’s transition from player to Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Stars underscores his influence on the team’s success. Recognized as the ‘eyes and ears’ of GM Jim Nill, Peverley’s impact on player development is evident in key players’ meteoric rises. With player development one of the issues that has held the Blue Jackets back during Kekäläinen’s tenure, Peverley would be an intriguing candidate.

Jamie Langenbrunner, Boston Bruins Assistant General Manager

Jamie Langenbrunner, a former NHL captain and two-time Stanley Cup winner, joined the Boston Bruins in 2015 after retiring. His initial role in player development expanded to overseeing the Bruins’ top minor league team, highlighting his growing importance within the organization. It won’t be long before he’s running an NHL team.

RELATED: Blue Jackets Need to Move Beyond Moral Victories

Undeniably, the Blue Jackets face a critical juncture in their franchise’s history. The decision to replace Kekäläinen, if made, will undoubtedly reshape the team’s future. The aforementioned candidates bring diverse skills, experiences, and perspectives, providing the Blue Jackets with an array of options as they navigate this crucial decision. Whether it’s a seasoned executive or an up-and-coming talent, the Blue Jackets must carefully consider the individual who can guide the team toward the ultimate goal – a Stanley Cup championship.