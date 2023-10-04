Blue Jackets Lineup Gets Added Versatility with Texier’s Return 

When the Columbus Blue Jackets gathered for training camp, one compelling storyline was the return of forward Alexandre Texier. He had been on the verge of establishing himself as a mainstay in the Blue Jackets lineup during the 2021-22 season when fate dealt him a challenging hand.

On Feb. 26, 2022, the Blue Jackets received the news that Texier, battling a finger injury, would be sidelined for several weeks. Prior to the injury, he had become one of the Blue Jackets’ best players. With 11 goals and nine assists for a career-high 20 points in 36 games, he had become an integral part of the team. Then, a mere couple weeks later, on March 10, another announcement was made that surprised the Blue Jackets’ faithful. Texier was granted an indefinite leave of absence to be back home with his family in his native France.

Columbus Blue Jackets centre Alexandre Texier celebrates a goal with the bench (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the situation, disclosing that Texier’s decision to stay in France was driven by the tragic loss of two family members in quick succession. The emotional toll of these heartaches left Texier unable to continue his professional career in the NHL while being separated from his family. The Blue Jackets organization and fans, despite missing Texier on the ice, rallied behind him, recognizing that family always takes precedence.

On Aug. 24, 2022, another announcement was made by the Blue Jackets that Texier would not grace NHL ice during the 2022-23 season. Instead, he embarked on a transformative journey to Europe. It was revealed that he had signed, with the Blue Jackets blessing, a one-year contract with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland. In the picturesque Swiss city of Zurich, Texier displayed his skills, participating in 46 games, scoring 13 goals, and accumulating 35 points. His goal and point totals ranked third on the team, while his 22 assists were fourth-most.

Related: Blue Jackets Get Big Boost with Alex Texier’s Return

Texier’s time in Switzerland was well-spent. Not only did he play well while continuing to hone his skills, but being surrounded by former NHL players like Dean Kukan and Mikko Lehtonen, learned more about improving himself off the ice, including better eating and sleep habits. He was ready to return to the NHL, and on April 19, 2023, it was confirmed that he would return to North America and reunite with the Blue Jackets.

Plug and Play

The Blue Jackets have welcomed Texier back with open arms, and it’s easy to see why. Texier, 24, brings skill and versatility to the lineup for recently appointed Blue Jackets’ head coach Pascal Vincent. He is a player that can play in the top six or the bottom six and thrive, whether that’s on the fourth line with players like Sean Kuraly and Eric Robinson, or on the first line alongside stars like Patrick Laine and Johnny Gaudreau. He can also be used to kill penalties and take faceoffs.

Latest News & Highlights

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 45th overall, at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Texier has appeared in 123 games in his young NHL career, registering 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points. While he is not a goal-scorer like Laine or a playmaker like Gaudreau, Texier wants the puck, and when he has it, good things happen on the ice. He plays with an edge, provides energy, and contributes in so many ways; just a really valuable player for the Blue Jackets to have on the 23-man NHL roster.

Remembering how well he was playing at the time of his injury, while excited about Texier’s return, I had questions as training camp began in regard to what kind of shape he would be in after the time away, and if he could pick up where he left off. By all accounts, he’s had a strong training camp and has played well in preseason games, so my questions have been answered. It’s great to see!