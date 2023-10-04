ESPN Unveils Plans for “NFL Red Zone” Show for Hockey

Hockey fans have been clamoring for a show in hockey similar to what the “NFL Red Zone” channel does in football. On Tuesday afternoon, representatives from ESPN confirmed that this is happening.

During a media conference call with ESPN personalities, coordinating producer Linda Schulz was asked if there would be any new special technologies coming up this season or any special plans for new features during broadcasts this season. After saying there are some things coming that they’re not ready to share yet and after saying that Puck Possessor will come back, Schulz dropped a major piece of news. Let her explain.

Frozen Frenzy is Coming

“I have not mentioned Frozen Frenzy. Frozen Frenzy is something that is going to happen October 24th,” Schulz said. “I will shamelessly plug that anyone interested in hockey should check this out on ESPN2 on October 24th. On ESPN there will be a triple header. That is the Maple Leafs-Caps, Bruins-Blackhawks, Flyers-Knights. That’s happening on ESPN.”

“But over on ESPN+ at 7:00 we’ll start coverage of all games that are going on that night, and then at 8:00, ESPN2 will pick up, as well. That whip-around show, I’m sure everyone is familiar with Red Zone. This is our version of that.”

ESPN will air Frozen Frenzy on October 24, the same day all 32 teams are in action.

“We worked all summer long to figure this out with our programming team and with the league. All 32 teams will play that night. They will play on a staggered puck drop every 15 minutes, so at some point during the night, there will be upwards of 11 games going on, and Bucci (John Buccigross) will be there to cover it all in the studio and bouncing around, and you will see every goal, you will see every power play, you will see every hit. We will just bounce around in what we’re calling Frozen Frenzy.”

“That one, again, I’m really looking forward to seeing how that turns out because we haven’t done that before.”

On October 24, all 32 teams are in action. The 16-game slate features staggered start times in 15-30 minute intervals. The action starts at 6 P.M. eastern on ESPN with Maple Leafs at Capitals. The last game of the night also on ESPN goes off at 11 P.M. eastern with Flyers at Golden Knights.

But in-between, there will be mayhem. As Schulz stated in her comments, every goal, every power play and every hit will be seen. What that will look like remains to be determined. However if it’s anything like “NFL Red Zone”, it has a chance to be wildly popular.

For now, this is a one-time event as part of the 16-game slate. Should it become popular enough and successful, it’s possible to see this expanded in the future on nights with 10+ games on the schedule.

The fact ESPN is trying something new like this is a good sign for them and for the NHL. Fans in Canada know about “Ice Surfing.” This was a show that aired on Tuesday nights in which Jeff Marek, Jason York and Steve Dangle were joined by different personalities while going around the league. It will be interesting to see how ESPN executes this show. Kevin Weekes will be joining Buccigross on set.

it will be @KevinWeekes and I on this non stop whip around coverage on October 24th. I've been promised chicken parm on set. https://t.co/XtRnhy4AtU — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 4, 2023

Expect ESPN to formally announce all of those details in the coming days in the lead up to October 24. But get ready. Hockey madness will be coming to a TV set near you.

Other Takeaways

Of course Frozen Frenzy was not the only topic discussed on the call. Here are a couple of takeaways from the availability. Schulz and Buccigross were joined by Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan. Sean McDonough was originally scheduled to be on the call but was on playoff baseball duty.

Connor Bedard : The excitement of Bedard playing his first two games on national TV was of course a popular topic. “Just a real smart, great way to introduce him to the hockey fan in the first week of the season.” -Buccigross

: The excitement of Bedard playing his first two games on national TV was of course a popular topic. “Just a real smart, great way to introduce him to the hockey fan in the first week of the season.” -Buccigross The Bedard excitement goes way outside of Chicago too. “You don’t need to live in Chicago to be excited about Connor Bedard. The excitement is palpable around the league. Everywhere I go, everyone I talk to wants to talk about this guy. He’s just got that “it” factor. You know it when you see it. The only other two players that I can really unequivocally say have it in the league are Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. So that’s the type of career we’re projecting here. He’s exceeded all expectations. I just came from Blackhawks practice yesterday talking to some of the veterans they brought in, and they’re just blown away.” -Kaplan

The Calder race is much more than Bedard. Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Logan Cooley, Devon Levi certainly come to mind. Kaplan suggested don’t forget the rookie defensemen coming. In particular, she said Luke Hughes and Brandt Clarke are two to watch in that regard. Ferraro said it’s “not as settled as Connor Bedard’s Calder Trophy.”

Here’s Buccigross on what he expects from Fantilli: “Fantilli has the potential — he won’t be on a 100-point team, but he could be on a 90-point team and he’s a center and he’s going to have better wingers and possibly a better power play. He could accumulate numbers there. He shoots and passes, plays with pace. He’s bigger and stronger than Bedard…But I think Fantilli does have a shot because of the team and he’s already shaving. Bedard is not shaving yet, so he’s an early bloomer who can shoot it and pass it, and he’s on a little bit better team, obviously, than Bedard.”

