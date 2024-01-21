Blue Jackets Must Find Positive Motivation For Rest of Season

For the second consecutive season, the Columbus Blue Jackets are playing out the string of their season knowing they won’t be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although they’re technically not mathematically eliminated, it would take a miraculous run from this point to even have a chance.

Given how the 2023-24 season has gone so far, there are no signs that show a miraculous run coming. With just nine regulation wins in their first 45 games, to say this season has been a disappointment would be a massive understatement.

You don’t have to turn the clock back too far in order to see when the last time the Blue Jackets were in this situation. It was just last season. After 45 games in 2022-23, the team had just 13 wins. They have just 14 wins in their first 45 games this season.

With 37 games left to play, the Blue Jackets are going to face a different kind of challenge. They’re not in the playoff conversation. But they have to make the most of the games remaining to try to get something positive out of them. If they hope to do that, they must find the motivation to do so. That won’t be easy.

Revisiting 2022-23

After a 13-30-2 start in their first 45 games of 2022-23, the Blue Jackets finished 12-18-7 in their last 37 games. The games at times were hard to watch. The games were even harder to watch at the end. They skidded to a 2-7-2 finish to land the second-best odds at the NHL Draft Lottery.

All players want to win at whatever cost. But when there is nothing to play for from a postseason standpoint, the energy just isn’t the same. While some players gave everything they had, it was clear some knew the season was over soon and just played out the string.

The culture of the Blue Jackets’ room was not in a good place. Although the exact reasons for the firing of coach Brad Larsen never came to light, it was apparent what the issue was based on what the team tried to do in the offseason.

When a team is trying to turn to Mike Babcock for help, it shows what they thought the issue was. Terms like “too relaxed” or “country club” were thrown around by some to describe the situation. The give a crap meter of certain players was not where it needed to be. Babcock would have addressed that head on.

Pascal Vincent, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, it never got to that point. Babcock was gone before training camp and the Blue Jackets scrambled to hire Pascal Vincent. The “country club” issue still needed to be addressed no matter who was hired. Vincent has tried to do that at different points in various ways. The result is just one more win this season after 45 games.

Here They Go Again

Just like last season, the Blue Jackets are playing out the string. The question here is how will this year’s team handle these last 37 games. There are some key differences in play this time around.

First, injuries ravaged the team so much that it was mostly an AHL lineup at the end of the season. While there are injuries this season, the lineup isn’t as watered down.

These Blue Jackets have proven they can score goals and stay in some games. But despite addressing their blue line in the offseason, they are among the worst teams in the NHL at team defense. At a micro level, there has been some improvement in the defensive metrics of late. But that gets wiped away by inconsistency and costly mistakes. Allowing four goals unanswered to the New Jersey Devils in the second period will turn any small positive into the same old negative.

The Blue Jackets will not be able to use injuries as an excuse for the 2023-24 season. While there were key injuries, those are not the reason why the team is where they’re at.

Since the lineup isn’t as watered down, there is enough of a veteran presence on the team to lead the way in trying to make something out of these last 37 games. Boone Jenner is back from injury. Sean Kuraly is back from injury. Zach Werenski will eventually be back from injury. This season, they will be around to ensure the team stays motivated throughout this process.

This leads us to our second point to why this season this different. The young talent that is playing is better. Kent Johnson has another year under his belt. Cole Sillinger has taken a step. Adam Fantilli and David Jiricek are expected to play a major role down the stretch. There is extra importance to ensure the veterans handle this stretch properly. They have to set the example for the young talent that’s with the Blue Jackets.

Cole Sillinger and the other young talent need to be taught how to handle these tough stretches. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2022-23, it was widely thought several players wouldn’t be a contributor in the future based on the mostly AHL lineup that played. It’s a whole different animal this season. Jenner, Werenski, Kuraly, Johnny Gaudreau and the other veterans and leaders have to make it a priority to show the young players how to deal with things when the season is at this point.

There has to be positive motivation in these last 37 games. Even if the game results aren’t what the Blue Jackets want, there just has to be positive momentum and energy to build towards the future.

This Will Be Challenging

In saying all this, it will not be easy. For the veterans on the team, the 2023-24 season is the second-straight year where there’s no playoffs in sight. Human nature is in play here. This starts to take a toll on players with a strong desire to win and to be successful.

That test will start immediately with their upcoming schedule. The Blue Jackets are on their Western Canada and Seattle trip. Their first game is on Tuesday night in Edmonton against an Oilers team that has won 13-consecutive games.

It gets no easier after that. The Blue Jackets have games in Calgary (how much do you think Patrik Laine wants to play in this game?) and then in Vancouver and then in Seattle. But that’s not all. Their final game before the All-Star Break and bye week is in St. Louis, a place they traditionally don’t play well in.

This is a big road trip but not because of the standings. It’s big because it’s possible they go 0-5 on it given the level of competition they’re playing against. The Blue Jackets are already frustrated at this season. Imagine if they can’t get some wins here. What happens to that motivation we’ve been talking about?

Motivation Easy on This Trip

On this particular road trip, finding motivation should be easy. The Blue Jackets get a shot to break the Oilers’ 13-game winning streak. Need I remind you they won at Rogers Place last season. In fact, they swept the Oilers in the two games. If the Oilers are not careful, the Blue Jackets can sneak up on teams. Just ask the Maple Leafs and Canucks about that.

In Calgary, it’s the first meeting of the Blue Jackets and Flames since Rasmus Andersson knocked out Laine. That could be an interesting game. Then it’s shots at two more really good teams in the Canucks and Kraken. There is opportunity to show improvement while taking on teams fighting for playoff positioning.

It will be afterwards that the real test comes about. The team gets a break and then comes back to play out the string. That’s when it will be very interesting to see how they handle getting the needed motivation to play these games.

In Conclusion

In the end, the Blue Jackets have to find positive motivation in these last 37 games. There’s a Trade Deadline forthcoming. There’s also a reality that there could be major changes after this season.

As coach Vincent recently told the team before a practice, (paraphrased) yesterday got the players to where they’re at today. But it’s what they do today that will setup their tomorrow.

We are going to see how players handle another year of not being in the playoffs. Are they just going to go through the motions? Or will they prioritize making the most out of the situation?

As we said above, this is not going to be easy especially if the losses keep piling on. It’s a different kind of test but one that will prove to be a gut check for everyone in the organization.

Where will the motivation come from? That is the story and question we will be watching closely as this 2023-24 season starts winding down.