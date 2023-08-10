Blue Jackets Need a Breakout Season From Kent Johnson

The Columbus Blue Jackets are expecting newly acquired defensemen Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov to strengthen the blue line. They also believe new goalie coach Niklas Backstrom will help improve their goaltending, and they’ll likely receive contributions from their farm system this season, as top prospects like David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil are nearly ready for the NHL.



But if Columbus is going to improve on their 25-win, 59-point season in 2022-23 and compete for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Eastern Conference this season, they will need a handful of bounceback or breakout seasons from returning players.

Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes for a breakout season in the NHL is a player doing what they’re capable of doing. It’s putting all the pieces of their game together, and it’s about being consistent. If they do that, one game at a time, they’ll perhaps break out.



Enter Kent Johnson, a dynamic young offensive talent who could provide the breakout season the Blue Jackets desperately need. The Port Moody, British Columbia native was the first of three first-round picks by the team in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, taken fifth overall out of the University of Michigan. A lot is expected of him.

Why a Breakout Season From Johnson Is Crucial

With his ability to generate scoring chances, Johnson could inject more life into the Blue Jackets’ offense, which has struggled with consistency. His creativity, vision and playmaking skills are arguably the best on the Blue Jackets’ roster, and make a breakout season important.

Related: Blue Jackets University of Michigan Connection Runs Deep

Johnson had a credible rookie season in 2022-23, registering 16 goals and 40 points in 79 games. He compiled several highlight reel plays, including the most memorable goal of the season, with a “Michigan” goal on March 24 against the New York Islanders. I was in attendance at Nationwide Arena for that game, and my jaw dropped watching that beautiful play develop. Many became intrigued by Johnson’s skills and what he could become after that game.

Kent Johnson pulls off the Michigan on the 27th anniversary of the original 🚨🤯



27 years after Mike Legg's historic goal, the fellow University of Michigan alum scores the lacrosse-style goal for the Blue Jackets



(🎥: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/b7eJYXMDu6 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 25, 2023

Johnson recorded a season-high four-game point streak from Oct. 20-25, including goals in three consecutive games, and collected seven points (three goals, four assists) over a nine-game stretch from Nov. 15 to Dec. 4. Those were the highlights for Johnson. He also had long stretches where he was invisible on the ice. He went 15 games without a goal from Dec. 23 to Jan. 23 and finished the season with just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last 16 games.



Heading into the 2023-24 season, there’s little question that the Blue Jackets need more from the player who is supposed to be their cornerstone for the next few seasons. Johnson taking the next step will be critical for the team to move up the Eastern Conference standings.

Top-6 Center or Winger?

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and his scouts saw Johnson as a two-way center when they drafted him. However, since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2021-22 season, most of his ice time has come on the wing -where he played almost exclusively in two seasons with Michigan.

Latest News & Highlights

Johnson, who turns 21 in Oct., has the skating and the creative offensive ability to be a really good center in the NHL, but with a slight frame at 6 feet and 175 pounds, he needs to add more muscle to play against the bigger centers on a regular basis. His work in the faceoff circle also needs to improve to flap his wings full-time in the middle; he took 139 draws last season, winning just 29.56%. Winning faceoffs is the first step to gaining possession, and Johnson’s weakness in the dot makes him a liability at center, especially in the defensive zone. To me, the Blue Jackets have to continue playing him on the wing.

Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wherever Johnson plays, he’ll enter his second full NHL season being counted on by new head coach Mike Babcock and his staff to be a top-six forward. He has point-per-game potential, and the Blue Jackets need improved production from his rookie campaign.

I expect him to start the season playing on the second-line left wing, with the third-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and fellow Michigan product Adam Fantilli at center and Kirill Marchenko on the right wing. This trio should be exciting to watch and a threat to score every time they’re on the ice.

Something important to remember about Johnson is that he’s more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. He’ll often only finish the play and take the shot if no one else is available. As someone who can carry the puck up ice, extend plays in the offensive zone, and distribute, will make him a great fit to play with Fantilli and Marchenko.

However, one area where Johnson can make more of an impact than he did as a rookie is on the power play. His ability to read the game, make quick decisions and move the puck makes him the ideal player to work the half-wall on the man advantage.

The Blue Jackets have the personnel for a very potent power play – one of the best in the NHL. On my napkin, I have Patrick Laine, Johnny Gaudreau, and Fantilli on the first unit, with Johnson, Marchenko and Boone Jenner forming the second unit. Johnson would be the key to a productive second unit.

Johnson’s development and emergence could make him the offensive catalyst the Blue Jackets have been waiting for. I see a lot of Artemi Panarin in him. His offensive skills, power-play potential, and versatility to play either center or wing make him a prime candidate for a breakout season.



If Johnson’s potential is harnessed to the fullest by Babcock, the Blue Jackets could see themselves as a formidable opponent in the East this season.