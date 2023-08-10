Canucks News & Rumors: Suter, Comtois, Myers & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reported a few things about the club. First, the organization is interested in a few unrestricted free agents (UFA), namely Pius Suter and Max Comtois. However, the organization will have to clear cap space, which is why Tyler Myers and Conor Garland are still in trade rumors. Also, an update on Elias Pettersson’s contract extension talks.

Suter & Comtois Free Agent Interest

Dhaliwal joined Sekeres & Price and discussed a few things. He said the Canucks are still interested in a few UFAs. Dhaliwal points out that after the Bo Horvat trade, the Canucks don’t have much centre depth behind Pettersson and J.T. Miller in case either gets injured. Therefore creating cap space and signing a player who can jump between the third and second line.

Dhaliwal mentions Suter and Comtois as two players the organization is interested in. Suter should be the Canucks first choice as he is a centre and could jump up onto the second line in case one of Pettersson or Miller are out of the lineup. The centre averaged north of 16 minutes of time on ice in his first two NHL seasons before averaging 14:04 last season with the Detroit Red Wings. He has posted 43 goals and 87 points in 216 games.

Pius Suter. Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Comtois is still available after struggling the last two seasons. He posted a career-high 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games during the 2020-21 season, his third NHL season. He struggled to improve or repeat that success, posting six goals and 16 points in 52 games during the 2021-22 season and scoring nine goals and recording 19 points in 64 games last season. However, he is a player worth taking a shot at signing, as he is only 24 years old. Still, the Canucks have work to do, as the organization has told agents to hold on as they try to create cap space.

Garland and Myers Top Trade Assets

Dhaliwal says Garland and Myers are the two players the team is shopping around to create cap space. He adds they remind him of the Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel situation, as the Canucks had to give up a lot to move them. However, the Canucks don’t have many sweeteners to give out in a trade for either player, as they’ve given up first-round picks in the past and depleted most of their prospect pool over the past five years.

Although it will be tough to trade the two players, I wonder if the Erik Karlsson trade will change Myers’ situation. In early June, there were rumors the San Jose Sharks and the Canucks had a deal on the table for Myers while Kevin Labanc would return to Vancouver. Obviously, the deal didn’t go through, but after the Sharks traded Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins a few days ago, the club could be interested in the blueliner once again. The Sharks also have a bit more cap space, which could lead to the Canucks acquiring another player instead of Labanc. Therefore, Vancouver could end up with enough room to sign either Suter or Comtois. Still, the Canucks will likely have to give up a sweetener in a deal for Myers.

Canucks & Pettersson Extension Talks are Quiet

Dhaliwal also discussed Pettersson and his contract extension. He said both sides are quiet as there is no urgency to get a deal. Dhaliwal didn’t believe a deal would get done this summer, and the organization will want to see if he can put up another 100 points in the 2023-24 season. Pettersson took a big step in his development in his fifth NHL season, scoring a career-high in goals with 39 and points with 102 in 80 games.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks waiting for him to repeat the success he had last season is understandable as well. Pettersson struggled before the second half of the 2021-22 season, but he should be close to a 100-point player next season as long as he is healthy. Dhaliwal said he is concerned Pettersson will do what Matthew Tkachuk, Alex De Brincat and Pierre Luc Dubois have done and leave a Canadian market, as star players don’t want to lose during their prime.

The concern of Pettersson leaving during his prime is legitimate as the organization hasn’t strung together winning seasons since he made his NHL debut, with one postseason under his belt. Additionally, this is why the Canucks should continue to retool instead of rebuilding, as they need to create success as an organization.

Sutter Signs PTO with Oilers

Former Canuck Brandon Sutter signed a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers and will appear at the organization’s training camp. Sutter hasn’t played an NHL game since he was sidelined by Long COVID in Oct. 2021. The 34-year-old previously recorded nine goals and 12 points in 43 games during the 2020-21 season with the Canucks. Throughout 770 career games, he’s scored 152 goals and 289 points while playing with the Carolina Hurricanes, Penguins and Canucks.