Blue Jackets’ Prospects Summer 2023 Check-In: Jet Greaves

Welcome to the first of many parts in our new series for the summer of 2023 for the Columbus Blue Jackets. We are going to check in with notable prospects throughout the organization.

We are quickly approaching the two-month mark until the start of training camps around the NHL. Our hope for this series with the prospects is to get you caught up on the season they just had while getting you ready for what to expect from them in 2023-24 and beyond. We’ll also try to answer some questions surrounding them.

We know the Blue Jackets are likely looking for another goaltender to play in Cleveland while being able to come to Columbus in case of injury. While this might take some time to sort out, we start our check-in’s with the current number-three goaltender on the depth chart. It turns out he will have a major role this season especially on the Monsters. And if it’s anything like last season, he could see some time with the Blue Jackets too.

Jet Greaves Check-In

How Acquired: Signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Feb 20, 2022.

2022-23 Teams: Cleveland Monsters/Columbus Blue Jackets.

2022-23 Records: 19-16-5, 3.08 GAA, .899 save percentage in 43 games with the Cleveland Monsters. 0-1-0, 3.05 GAA, .939 save percentage in one start with the Blue Jackets.

Jet Greaves played his best hockey in 2022-23 when the games mattered most. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

2023-24 Contract Status: Has one more season left on his current deal at $758,333. He will become an RFA after the 2023-24 season.

Expected 2023-24 Teams: Cleveland Monsters/Columbus Blue Jackets.

Expected Role in 2023-24: Number-one goalie with the Monsters with some potential call-up time with the Blue Jackets. As of July 2023, Greaves is the number-three goalie on the organization’s depth chart.

2022-23 Season Recap

Greaves entered the 2022-23 season looking to take the next step. He split time between the Monsters and Kalamazoo (ECHL) in 2021-22. His 10-5 record with the Wings coupled with a .500 record with the Monsters (12-12-3) put him in position to be an important player for the Monsters.

Greaves was the opening night starter for the Monsters against the Syracuse Crunch. He won that start and the night after to open 2-0 for the season.

But from that point forward, like most players in the Blue Jackets’ organization, the rest of the season was an up and down ride for Greaves.

Greaves went 0-3-2 in his next five starts all on the road allowing at least three goals in each game. He then won his next two after that five-game stretch. This encapsulates how his season played out.

What ultimately stood out was Greaves’ performance when the Monsters were chasing a playoff spot. In his last 14 games of the 2022-23 season, Greaves won eight of them while giving his team a chance to win games.

Greaves pitched a 26-save shutout in Belleville in what was essentially a must-win game. He then won in Laval and then at home against Grand Rapids to allow the Monsters to control their own destiny for the AHL Playoffs.

However in Utica, the Monsters couldn’t generate enough offense despite Greaves holding them in the game. The Monsters lost to the Comets 2-1 thus eliminating them from AHL postseason contention.

Greaves saved his best hockey for the end of the season. The night before his 26-save shutout against Belleville, Greaves made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets in his hometown of Toronto. Although he lost the game 4-2, he was named the game’s second star by stopping 46 of 49 Maple Leafs’ shots. It was a night Greaves would never forget and one that might turn out to be an important turning point in his career.

2023-24 Season Outlook

Greaves will enter the new season as the top option in Cleveland and the top backup option in Columbus. That could change depending on how the Blue Jackets elect to address their goaltending depth. If they sign or acquire a veteran, then that player could be in line to join the Blue Jackets first in case of injury.

Regardless, Greaves is expected to get a majority of the starts for the Monsters in 2023-24. With Nolan Lalonde not yet eligible for the AHL (he doesn’t turn 20 until Feb 2024), the Blue Jackets will need to find someone to split the starts with Greaves.

For Greaves, this season will be a chance to show that he can become a major factor in the goaltending depth chart in future seasons. He is also expected to play behind a much improved Monsters’ team.

Jet Greaves is expected to play behind a much-improved Monsters’ team in 2023-24. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Injuries crippled the organization in 2022-23. It led to GM Jarmo Kekalainen admitting that he told Monsters GM Chris Clark “Sorry, we screwed you.” Given the perceived logjam on the Blue Jackets, the Monsters could start the new season with a loaded team.

The potential exists that all of David Jiricek, Corson Ceulemans and Nick Blankenburg (waivers exempt) could start the season with the Monsters. That doesn’t even count the bubble forwards who could end up there. Greaves has the chance to benefit from a much-improved roster.

Biggest Questions in 2023-24

How much will Greaves play? This comes down to who the Blue Jackets bring into the organization. He is expected to be the Monsters’ opening-night starter barring the unforeseen. Ideally, the Blue Jackets would like him to start a majority of the games. With questions surrounding Elvis Merzlikins (in need of bounce back) and Daniil Tarasov (injury history), Greaves will use this season to position himself on the depth chart.

How will Greaves become more consistent in his game? This is perhaps the biggest question I have for him entering the 2023-24 season. He’s had stretches of great play. And then he’s had stretches of mediocre play. Behind an improved roster, we will see how he performs and if he’s able to consistently string more wins together. The talent is there. Now he has to do it everyday.

Final Thoughts

Greaves will low-key be an important player in the Blue Jackets’ organization in 2023-24. His performance will go a long way in determining if the Monsters can get back to the Calder Cup Playoffs. He could also see time with the Blue Jackets in meaningful games.

Greaves is also playing for his next contract. So there will be a level of motivation there to be at his best. He should have a lot of confidence coming into the new season based on how he played in crunch time in 2022-23.

In terms of upside on this season, Greaves could become a true AHL number-one goalie. Or he could continue to have issues with consistency. He will be provided every opportunity to become a number one. Certainly the Blue Jackets hope that’s the case.