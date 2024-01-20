Blues’ Gaudette Has Earned His First NHL Chance Since 2022

For many NHL players, a night with no shots, no points, and just 8:59 time on ice (TOI) in a 5-2 loss is a night they’d like to put behind them quickly. But for Adam Gaudette, who made his St. Louis Blues debut against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Jan. 20, it might be a night he’ll never forget.

The 27-year-old Braintree, Mass. native had not played an NHL game for 629 days. When last he played, he was a plus-1 with 10:11 TOI in a win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Then, he was an Ottawa Senator. Since then, he has played 102 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Toronto Marlies and the Springfield Thunderbirds. And while it might have required an injury to Kasperi Kapanen to bring him back to the NHL, it was an opportunity he earned with his stellar play and determination to chase his dreams.

Stellar AHL Professional

When Gaudette signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2022-23 season, he no doubt hoped to play with the NHL club. But the team waived him, and, after going unclaimed, he wound up with the Toronto Marlies. Like any great professional, his attitude didn’t change and he remained determined to return to the NHL. In 40 games with the Marlies, he would score 20 goals and add 14 assists, making him a valuable piece in Toronto’s AHL lineup. But Toronto wasn’t the only organization to see his value. When the Blues traded Ryan O’Reilly to the Maple Leafs, along with Noel Acciari, they acquired Gaudette and Mikhail Abramov, along with some valuable picks. Sure, the two players made the contracts in the deal an even swap. But clearly, the Blues also expected them to provide value to the Thunderbirds.

Adam Gaudette, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gaudette continued his journey back to the NHL in his home state. With the Thunderbirds, in his first half-season, he tallied 17 points (7 goals) in 25 games. In total, he finished the season with 51 points in 65 games, proving that he was still a valuable professional player. It was enough to convince the Blues to re-sign the former top prospect to a one-year, two-way deal. And for Springfield, that signing proved to be a home run. In his first 37 games, Gaudette exploded with 36 points and 24 goals, enough to put him in the top five point scorers in the AHL and give him the distant lead as a goal scorer. But someone might now have the opportunity to catch him because his strong performance earned him a call-up with the Blues on Thursday.

Gaudette’s Well-Earned Return

102 games after his first with the Marlies, Gaudette got to return to the NHL ice Thursday against the Washington Capitals. The Blues are in the middle of a choppy season that has them sixth in the Central Division and fairly far from a playoff spot. With recent energies creating a hole in the forward group, they turned to Gaudette to provide some energy, hunger, and perhaps some depth scoring to the organization. In pre-game warmups, he spoke with Blues’ commentator Jamie Rivers about what the moment meant to him:

Adam Gaudette is getting ready to play his first NHL game since April 29, 2022: "It's been a long road, but I appreciate the grind, and I'm absolutely happy to be back here." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/fm0BEB9KCA — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 18, 2024

“It’s been a long road, but I appreciate the grind, and I’m absolutely happy to be back here,” Gaudette told Rivers, smiling from ear to ear. the game would not end up being a great one for the Blues, but it was a tremendous moment for Gaudette, and hopefully, the beginning of another long stint in the NHL.

What’s Next for Gaudette?

Will Gaudette get that opportunity? It’s early to say, but he should get an extended look with the NHL team right now. Kapanen’s injury is expected to cost him a month, and the Blues do not have a lot of alternatives that can challenge Gaudette for playing time. In the short term, he should get some chances to play with the Blues.

In the longer term, though, can he earn a permanent role? Probably. Entering the season, the Blues took a chance on two other forwards (Kapanen and Jakub Vrána) about Gaudette’s age, looking for affordable, young “rehab” projects to add to their core. Neither has worked out especially well, with Kapanen injured and Vrána waived and playing in the AHL. That leaves a void for young, cheap forwards that can grow with the core of the team. Could Gaudette fit that bill? He’ll have to continue to earn his place, but if recent evidence shows anything, it’s that Gaudette will not give up on his NHL dreams.