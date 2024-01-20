Penguins Eyeing Playoff Run But Still Have Needs to Address

The halfway mark of the NHL season is here, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been on a rollercoaster up to this point. However, in the last month and a half, they have been playing well and are very much in the playoff race. They seem to be getting better as the season goes on, and if they can stay healthy, they could make a playoff run. With the trade deadline approaching, it is hard not to wonder what president of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas has up his sleeve.

Penguins Big Improvements

Depth scoring has been missing from the Penguins’ game for a long time, but that has finally started to change. One player who has been a pleasant surprise lately is Jeff Carter. It is no secret that Carter has not been good for a long time, but this season the Penguins have been using him in a different way and it has paid off. He held the position of third-line center for far too long, and everyone knew he needed to be moved into a different role except maybe head coach Mike Sullivan.

Luckily, this season Sullivan has started listening to reason and has moved Carter to right wing on the fourth line and compared to the general expectation it has gone pretty well. The verdict is still out on Jansen Harkins, but Carter and fourth-line center Noel Acciari have proved they can be counted on to help protect a lead and provide offense.

Acciari has not given a jaw-dropping performance to start the season, however, his work on the penalty kill has almost made up for that. He was out for seven games in December and during that time the PK had a 70.3% success rate and went 19 for 27. With him, it operates at an 87% success rate. Up to this point, he has not provided a ton of offense but his defensive play has been a huge asset to Pittsburgh.

Third-line center Lars Eller has also played a huge role on the penalty kill. His numbers do not jump off the score sheet, however his solid play has helped to stabilize the bottom six. Besides the penalty kill, he can also be a part of the power play and provide helpful offense at even strength. Even though he has only scored seven goals through 42 games, his versatility and ability to limit goals against has made him a quality depth player.

Another standout lately has been Drew O’Connor. The Penguins have been waiting for him to break out for a long time, and it looks like that may be finally starting to happen. He is fourth on the team in goals since the beginning of December and was recently promoted to the second line in the absence of the injured Reilly Smith. He has become a key player in the lineup and is now averaging 14:44 per game. His speed, size and youth are something Pittsburgh could use more of and they are hoping he will be a middle-line player for a long time.

Penguins’ Needs

There had already been plenty of speculation about what the Penguins may do by the trade deadline which isn’t until March 8. One of the more popular takes is that they will make a trade for a forward, and Alexander Barabanov has been mentioned as a possible candidate. He has played in 25 games this season with the San Jose Sharks and has scored three goals and five assists. These numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, but it could just be that he is having an off year. Last season, he played in 68 games and recorded a career-high 15 goals and 32 assists, and two years ago he scored 10 goals and had 29 assists through 70 games. He will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of this season, and his offensive production could be the extra little push Pittsburgh needs to secure a playoff spot.

Another name that has been thrown around as a possible trade target is Michael Bunting. He has played in 43 games this season with the Carolina Hurricanes and has scored nine goals and 20 assists. There is no doubt the Penguins could use him, however, they may not be willing to pay the price the Hurricanes are asking.

Carolina is in desperate need of some help between the pipes, but Pittsburgh is probably not looking to part with any of their goalies. The Tristan Jarry/Alex Nedeljkovic tandem has been working well for the Penguins and is a big reason why the team has been successful lately.

Penguins’ Second Act

It is unlikely that the Penguins will make a deep playoff run this season, but it is not totally impossible. Dubas could surprise everyone and trade for a defenseman as that is also an area that could use some improvement. Pittsburgh is currently one point behind the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils in the Metro and two points behind the Washington Capitals. If they can continue to play well through the second half of the season, they may just surprise everyone.