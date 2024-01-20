NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a couple of Toronto Maple Leafs analysts flipped the script on the deadline plans for the Leafs and asked, ‘What if the Maple Leafs are sellers?’ Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Dylan Holloway and he could get into the lineup on Saturday night versus the Calgary Flames. Could the Los Angeles Kings be looking at Jake Allen? Finally, would the Colorado Avalanche make sense as a destination for Marc-Andre Fleury?

Could the Maple Leafs Become Sellers?

Most insiders are expecting the Maple Leafs to buy ahead of the trade deadline. Even if they don’t spend big, they are still a playoff team. But, what if that changes? That’s the question Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne asked this week and Bourne noted that the same question is being asked in Calgary where the Flames are playing well. Knowing that even if they make the playoffs, they’ll likely still trade Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and possibly Noah Hanifin, would the Leafs make trades if they don’t think their roster can win it all?

Bourne noted:

“So I was thinking what it would look like if they were to trade, Mitch Marner, T.J. Brodie, Tyler Bertuzzi, and all of a sudden you have Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, the assets you got back from all these guys. Are you better positioned in the years ahead to win a Cup?”

The question of where that line is matters. Should the Leafs go on a stretch where they lose a bunch of games in row, and there is already talk about how confident management is in the makeup of this roster — Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast that they could be thinking about a serious roster reset — then why not start that process now if you believe this team can’t win? The Flames will be better off getting the assets they can. Would the Leafs not be better of as well?

Oilers Recall Dylan Holloway

Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway has been recalled from the Bakersfield Condors and James Hamblin has been loaned to the AHL in a series of moves on Saturday. As per a report by Mark Spector, Holloway will be at the morning skate and could be inserted into the lineup versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

It’s not clear what the immediate plan is for Holloway, but there was talk that the Oilers would try him out at center. Holloway had two goals and four points in four games for AHL Bakersfield at the position after returning from a knee injury. He’s fast and skilled, with good hockey sense. He might be a nice addition for the team in a top-nine role there, allowing more flexibility with a player like Ryan McLeod.

This may also be a showcase to see if Holloway can excel in the role and if the Oilers need to look harder at a trade before the deadline (like Sean Monahan) or potentially signing Corey Perry as a UFA.

Kings Might Explore Idea of Jake Allen Trade

Despite comments from GM Kent Hughes that the Montreal Canadiens aren’t necessarily going to trade one of their three goalies, the belief is still that the Habs move on from Jake Allen this season. Friedman notes that the Edmonton Oilers are no longer interested, but he wonders if the Los Angeles Kings will look at it.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman suggests that the Canadiens may be seeking a draft pick as their asking price, with the possibility of a higher cost if the acquiring team wants Montreal to retain part of Allen’s $3.85 million average annual value through 2024-25.

Friedman asserts, “I think they’re (Kings) going to acquire a goalie. Whether it’s Allen or whoever, I think they will add a goalie.”

Are the Avalanche a Fit for Marc-Andre Fleury?

With trade speculation surrounding goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a number of teams will likely be named in rumors, even if the trade has a low probability of happening. Among the teams now linked to the veteran netminder is the Colorado Avalanche.

“I’ll tell you this,” began Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast. “Marc-Andre Fleury has the right to call his shot… but, if we get to a point where the Wild are out, to me Colorado is one of those teams that is gonna ask ‘Marc-Andre Fleury would you be interested in this?'”

Friedman did allow room for other teams, like the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. “The other team that screams Fleury to me is Carolina,” he noted. “That’s the other team I look at and say if Marc-Andre Fleury wants to go somewhere they will ask him.”