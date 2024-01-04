Blues Place Justin Faulk on IR, Recall Jakub Vrana From AHL

The St. Louis Blues face a setback in their defensive lineup as key defenseman Justin Faulk has been placed on the injured reserve list. Faulk left the game early against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29, and his injury appears more significant than initially indicated. With a vacant roster spot, the Blues have decided to recall forward Jakub Vrana from the American Hockey League, aiming to inject additional energy into the team’s offense and potentially fix their power-play struggles.

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images),

Having demonstrated an impressive performance with four goals and four assists in the last seven games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Vrana earned his recall and is set to rejoin the team for the upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks. If the time spent in the AHL was instrumental in reigniting Vrana’s confidence and enhancing his offensive skills, this could potentially address the Blues’ struggles throughout the season.

Moreover, there is an upside to Jakub Vrana potentially rejoining the Blues lineup and performing exceptionally well. With the Trade Deadline (Mar. 8) looming, the Blues might explore the option of trading him. If Vrana can maintain his impressive form, General Manager Doug Armstrong could leverage this opportunity to secure valuable assets in return, exceeding the current expectations for any potential trade. This strategic move could add depth or address specific needs within the team, providing the Blues with additional flexibility as they approach the Deadline.

The Blues have also made a corresponding move by assigning center Nikita Alexandrov to the AHL for a conditioning assignment. Having not seen game action since Dec. 8, 2023 against the Blue Jackets, he must get some ice time to regain his form. Additionally, given the Blues’ current abundance of centers, there isn’t currently a spot for him on this team’s roster. This move is expected to provide Alexandrov with the opportunity to sharpen his skills and contribute effectively once he returns to the Blues’ lineup.