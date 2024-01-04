Oilers Diminish Appeal of Goalie Trade Options with Recent Wins

The Edmonton Oilers are scoring at will in recent games. With a 30-12 positive goal differential, and versus some teams that have goaltenders the Oilers might be considering ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, the optics of trading for one of these netminders Edmonton is lighting up doesn’t seem so appealing. What exactly does that mean for GM Ken Holland, who has spent the last month or two scouting almost everyone.

That’s the issue when the team is so potent on offense. The Oilers have the ability to make goaltenders look awful. It’s great news when it comes to moving up the standings, but it’s not ideal if you’re Holland and looking at one of the options as a potential trade piece.

Oilers Recently Destroyed Two Possible Trade Options

With a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, the Oilers made Sherwood Park-native Carter Hart look less-than-ideal. There is no guarantee the Flyers move Hart in a trade, but his name has been out there. The link to Edmonton is obvious, considering he’s a hometown kid. But, with a .861 save percentage in that game, Hart looked like a player who couldn’t and wouldn’t help Edmonton’s situation if he became available.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The same goes for veteran John Gibson, who the Oilers destroyed in a 7-2 win on Sunday. Gibson’s name is definitely out there and he’s regarded as one of the better potential trade deadline options for teams that need an experienced goalie who is locked into a contract. Edmonton put seven past him for a .821 save percentage. Granted, some of that is on the Ducks’ lousy defense, but there were goals Gibson should have had.

This is only two games and one outing doesn’t make a bad goalie, but this is something the Oilers can do — make good goalies look not-so-good.

There Is More of This Possibly Coming

As the Oilers get set for their next few opponents, they’ll be taking on teams that have goalies available. Among them, the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens are on the docket. Both have three netminders and it is reported that both teams would like to move one. It’s not clear who will start in those games, but if it’s James Reimer (Detroit) and Jake Allen (Montreal), what happens if Edmonton puts multiple goals past these two? Does it change how the Oilers might feel about considering either?

Before the end of January, the Oilers also play the Flames and Blue Jackets. Both teams might have a netminder available in Jacob Markstrom and Elvis Merzlikins. Edmonton has been said to be keen on Merzlikins. Perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but does it stay that way if the Oilers put six or seven past him?

The problem for the Oilers is the rumored cost to acquire a goalie right now. It’s high and why would Edmonton give up assets for a goalie they potentially make look silly?

Are the Oilers Better Going With What They Have?

Right now, Stuart Skinner is playing well and Calvin Pickard is doing everything the team could have possibly asked for. Skinner has found his game and Pickard is a credible backup, giving his starter time to rest without the panic of the backup not being good enough. That’s a big deal.

In fact, both Skinner and Pickard have been better than many of the goalies Holland might be looking at in trade. There’s also the option to call up Oliver Rodrigue if either player struggles — Rodrigue being arguably the best goalie in the AHL right now.

Waiting is certainly something the Oilers will do, especially while their own guys are playing well. But, how much do recent performances of the goalies they may be scouting play into all of this? If the Oilers keep making possible trade options — frankly, good goalies look merely average — then what?