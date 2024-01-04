Oilers 2023-24 Trade Targets: Louis Domingue

The Edmonton Oilers are fighting their way back into the playoff picture this season after a disappointing start saw them temporarily fall to the bottom of the league in the standings. They had some major issues stemming from lackluster goaltending as well as terrible defensive hockey which led to the team firing Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson who were replaced by Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey. The team also opted to send down Jack Campbell and recall Calvin Pickard which immediately began discussions about whether or not the Oilers were going to pursue a goaltender on the trade market.

While the Oilers haven’t made a move as of yet because of their surprisingly strong play as of late, there is still a chance the team decides to make a move to replace Pickard and run a stronger tandem with Stuart Skinner and someone else. One name that may be of interest to the Oilers is the New York Rangers’ third-string goaltender, Louis Domingue. While the tandem of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick has been nothing short of elite this season, Domingue has been tearing it up in the American Hockey League (AHL), and in the one game he played for the Rangers this season, he only allowed one goal.

Campbell’s tenure with the Oilers is likely complete and he will surely either be traded or bought out before the beginning of the 2024-25 season. While Pickard has bought the Oilers some time to make a move for a goaltender with his solid play between the pipes, Domingue would be an upgrade and someone who would be more trustworthy in a tandem with Skinner and would likely be more of a help in a playoff run. He is a cheap option as well which is a benefit for the Oilers who have almost no money to spend at the moment.

Louis Domingue, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With a cap hit of only $775,000, Domingue is likely going to be one of the most sought-after goalies as we near the trade deadline. He may not be as attractive as an asset as someone like Carter Hart, Connor Hellebuyck, or Jake Allen but he is the perfect option if the Oilers are trying to save money. The Rangers are contending this season as well so to steal Domingue away from them it may take a bit more assets, but they still likely won’t ask for a lot in return.

Who is Louis Domingue?

Domingue is a 31-year-old goalie who is a rare right-handed catcher. He stands 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, and was drafted in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the then-Phoenix Coyotes, who are now the Arizona Coyotes, in the fifth round at 138th overall. He played his junior career in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) split between the Moncton Wildcats and Québec Ramparts over four seasons. In his draft year, he played 41 games being traded to the Ramparts after 22 games played with the Wildcats and in the second half of the season, improved his draft stock immensely.

In the first half of his season, he played in 22 games where he posted a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%) and after the trade, he played in 19 games posting a 2.54 GAA and a .910 SV%. In the four seasons he played in the QMJHL, Domingue played in 149 games posting a 2.64 GAA and a .907 SV% winning 85 games and earning nine shutouts.

Louis Domingue of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends his net against Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Over parts of nine seasons in the NHL, Domingue has posted a 3.02 GAA with a .905 SV% through 143 games. This season with the Rangers, he played one game allowing one goal and posting a .962 SV%. In the AHL this season, he has played in 13 games posting a 2.44 GAA and a .913 SV%. Based on statistics alone, he would be an upgrade on both of the Oilers’ current goaltenders.

How Much Would Domingue Cost to Acquire?

As mentioned, Domingue wouldn’t cost a crazy amount of assets to acquire. His low $775,000 cap hit makes him an extremely attractive asset and as someone who has proven himself to be elite at the AHL level, it would be no surprise if he could outplay Pickard and take over in tandem with Skinner as the team enters into the playoffs. As far as a trade return goes, I would assume Philip Broberg or Markus Niemelainen and a draft pick are all it would require to bring him in. Both defencemen need a change of scenery and the Rangers could give it to them.

The Oilers have been red-hot as of late and find themselves climbing up the Pacific Division standings. If they can continue their solid play and upgrade their goaltending, they will be a tough team to beat once the postseason comes around. Hopefully, the team makes the right moves and can help make a push to their first Stanley Cup since 1990.