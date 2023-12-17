Bruins Not Getting Enough From Jake DeBrusk in Contract Year

The 2023-24 NHL season has been a challenging one for Jake DeBrusk. Despite putting in the effort, the forward has struggled to find the back of the net, amassing just four goals and 11 points in the Boston Bruins’ first 28 games. In the final year of a two-year, $8 million contract and in search of a new deal next offseason, the need for improved performance is paramount.

Jake DeBrusk has had a down season in a contract year. He’ll need to turn things around for his sake and for the sake of the Boston Bruins as they look to compete for a Stanley Cup. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One factor contributing to DeBrusk’s slow start is Patrice Bergeron‘s departure from professional hockey this past offseason. In past seasons, DeBrusk thrived playing alongside the experienced center. Without Bergeron, DeBrusk’s output has taken a noticeable hit, though it clearly isn’t for a lack of trying. Still, on a team like the Bruins who have slipped to third place in the NHL standings and are losing their edge in the Atlantic Division, the best players need to produce and DeBrusk is certainly in that camp.

DeBrusk has acknowledged the challenges but remains optimistic about his ability to contribute in various situations. The recent injury to center Pavel Zacha forced head coach Jim Montgomery to shuffle the lines, further testing DeBrusk’s adaptability. While some players might struggle with confidence amid such changes and offensive struggles, DeBrusk has seen it as an opportunity to showcase his versatility and help the team win in different roles.

“I think that’s the good thing about being on a good team as well. It’s good players and obviously you want to be productive or help align good chemistry,” DeBrusk said. “Whatever line you’re on, you want to be a good guy in a sense and I think it goes hand in hand. I can play both sides, pretty much any situation. So it’s one of those things that I have confidence in my game and that I know it can help us win. And we have been doing that so far.”

DeBrusk understands the reality of hockey, where consistency is a luxury rarely afforded. Despite the frustration that comes with a lack of stability, his focus has remained on improving his game and contributing to the team’s success. “I’m just trying to work on that part of my game, and you know, there’s a bigger picture here in a sense. But it’s been frustrating,” DeBrusk admitted.

DeBrusk Needs to Produce More Consistently

At 26 years old, DeBrusk has experienced both peaks and valleys in his career. Just last season, he scored 27 goals and 50 points in 64 games. Over the course of an 82-game season, that would translate to 34 goals and 64 points. This comes one season after DeBrusk scored 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games. The prior two seasons saw DeBrusk score 19 goals and 35 points in 65 games and five goals and 14 points in 41 games respectively. It’s the inconsistency from season to season that’s plagued DeBrusk the most and it’s crucial that DeBrusk rediscover his scoring touch as he aims for a new contract and to be a positive contributor on a team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup.

His salary was once seen as a possible bargain, but his output hasn’t reflected that yet this season. Fortunately, the team has gotten some excellent production from bargain contracts this season, but when push comes to shove, they’ll need their top players to play like top players.

The Bruins, currently banking on DeBrusk to be a key offensive contributor, need him to rediscover his form for the team to remain legitimate contenders this season. While he is not the sole player responsible for the team’s success, the absence of his offensive output has been hard to ignore. Yet, there’s hope and precedent for a turnaround – DeBrusk has shown in the past that he can switch on and go on an offensive tear. If he can find a way to do so consistently, not only will he secure a considerable raise on his current $4 million salary, but he’ll play a pivotal role in the Bruins’ quest for the Stanley Cup. The spotlight is on DeBrusk, and the Bruins are banking on him to shine brightly.