Lohrei Steps Up Amid Bruins’ Injury Struggles

Replacing top-four defenders in an NHL lineup is no easy feat. For the Boston Bruins, the task to simultaneously replace both Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk became a reality as Lindholm was deemed week-to-week after suffering an injury against the Dallas Stars on Monday. While already shorthanded, the Bruins then lost Grzelcyk to injury just minutes into the team’s game against the Oilers just two days later. Amid adversity, Mason Lohrei stepped up and proved why the team is so high on him and his potential.

Mason Lohrei has been a crucial part of the Boston Bruins defensive game plan over the past two games with both Matt Grzelcyk and Hampus Lindholm missing due to injury. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The absence of Lindholm and the loss of Grzelcyk during Wednesday’s game against the Oilers left the Bruins with a significant void on their blue line. Lindholm, who has been leaned on heavily defensively, starting 58.2% of his shifts in the defensive zone this season, averages 23:42 of ice time per game. Grezelcyk, meanwhile averages 17:14 of ice time and has been crucial to the team since being reunited with Charlie McAvoy. Faced with these setbacks, Lohrei was called upon to fill the substantial minutes left vacant by these key players.

In the game against the Oilers, Lohrei showcased his versatility and logged an impressive 23:32 of ice time. Not only did he defend the Bruins’ zone effectively, but he also contributed offensively, tallying three assists. Defensively, he displayed a willingness to sacrifice his body for the team by blocking four shots. This performance highlighted Lohrei’s ability to excel under pressure and his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice.

Against the Calgary Flames, Lohrei continued to impress and skated for 21:29 of ice time. Though he didn’t register any points in this game, he still showed some offensive flashes and had three registered shots on goal. More importantly, Lohrei’s defensive responsibility was once again on display, as he worked diligently to limit the Flames’ scoring opportunities. Despite being unable to replicate his point production from the previous game, Lohrei’s solid defensive play underscored his growing importance to the Bruins’ blue line.

The emergence of Lohrei as a reliable defenseman in the absence of key players speaks volumes about his development and the trust he has garnered from head coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery’s decision to entrust Lohrei with significant ice time during critical situations reflects the coach’s belief in Lohrei’s capabilities, and Lohrei’s performances in these challenging circumstances have not only solidified his role within the team but have also showcased his potential as a future cornerstone of the Bruins’ defense.

Lohrei Earning His Stay in Boston

An interesting thing to note about Lohrei so far this season has been his ability to score goals at a rate he hasn’t seen since before joining Ohio State in the NCAA. Lohrei scored 19 goals in 48 games in his final season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, but he hadn’t found much success putting the puck into the back of the net in the NCAA or the AHL. The 6-foot-5 blueliner scored eight goals in 71 games over two seasons with Ohio State and just one goal in 22 games with the Providence Bruins over two seasons. In the NHL, however, Lohrei already has three goals in 29 games. While he isn’t expected to be a goal-scoring threat, generating offense from the back end and forcing defenders to commit to defending him could go a long way for Lohrei and the Bruins over time.

The rookie defender, selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has proven that he is capable of playing big-time minutes in the NHL. While he hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination, it’s hard to argue against the positives that he’s shown this season and the only way he’ll learn how to play against NHL talent is to play against NHL talent. At 23 years old, his ability to seamlessly integrate into the team and handle increased responsibilities has not only eased the burden of injuries but has also provided a glimpse into the Bruins’ future.

Looking ahead, the Bruins have reason to be optimistic about the defensive depth that Lohrei adds to their roster. In a sense, he’s become an internal add to the roster that may save the team some assets as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. Realistically, the team has to decide whether they are legitimate contenders this season and if making additional adds is worth the cost; Lohrei factoring into these plans could change things.