Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Domi & Rielly

Before last night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs fans excitedly awaited the return of defenseman Morgan Rielly. Rielly’s five-game suspension and subsequent absence were handled masterfully by his teammates, who even noted that they were “winning for Mo.” Yet, when the puck dropped in Las Vegas, fans had to wonder how Rielly’s return would influence the outcome of the game.

Would there be a letdown when he returned? The timing of it seemed right. The team was on a road trip and heading into the second half of a back-to-back, coming off a 6-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes. Their impressive five-game winning streak, even in the best of times, might have been heading for a quick end against the Stanley Cup champs.

Fortunately, the Maple Leafs put an end to any concern with what might have been their best period of the season. The team went into the dressing room at the end of the first period with a dominating 4-0 lead. That was enough, and the team rode that four-goal lead through to the game’s end. The result was a convincing 7-3 victory over the reigning champion Golden Knights.

Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Won Last Night’s Game

The Maple Leafs’ decisive win on Thursday night extended their winning streak to an impressive six games. Led by Auston Matthews’ continued goal-scoring and Max Domi’s two-goal performance, the team dominated both ends of the ice. They overwhelmed an undermanned Vegas team that was missing key players. Their onslaught was relentless.

Reason One: The Maple Leafs Wasted No Time Scoring

There were three reasons for the win. First, the team wasted no time asserting its dominance, exploding for four goals in an overwhelming first period. With goals from Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares, and Domi (followed later by Pontus Holmberg, Domi’s second, and Matthews), Toronto’s offensive depth was on full display.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews’ impressive goal-scoring streak has now extended to five games with his 52nd goal of the season. Domi’s two goals capped off one of his best games of the season. He seems more than able to hold his own when he’s added to the mix of the team’s top six.

Reason Two: The Maple Leafs Team Defense Was Strong

While the Maple Leafs made a couple of bad coverage reads, for most of the game, they played it simple and solid. Goalie Martin Jones made 23 saves, and the defensive unit, led by Morgan Rielly and contributions from McCabe and TJ Brodie, effectively limited the Golden Knights’ scoring chances. Despite giving up goals to Jonathan Marchessault, former Maple Leaf Michael Amadio, and William Karlsson, Toronto’s defensive efforts kept Vegas at bay.

Third, the Maple Leafs Got Contributions Up and Down the Lineup

Perhaps the biggest reason for the victory was their cohesive team play and non-stop momentum. Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised his team’s ability to maintain confidence and momentum throughout their winning streak. Both their elite core (Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander) and their depth players stepped up. When the Maple Leafs display a collective effort like they did last night, it’s going to be tough to beat them. That was the case last night against.

In short, the Maple Leafs kept it simple, played good team defence, and relied on four strong lines to handle the Golden Knights. The team capitalized on their positive momentum and maintained intensity from start to finish. The two quick Vegas goals in the third period were a reason to blink, but the moment of angst came and went without any real damage.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ 7-3 victory showed the team’s offensive firepower, defensive resilience, and collective effort. We expect Matthews, Marner, and Nylander to show up. However, having Domi play like a speed demon and the depth players giving really solid performances, the team’s lineup looked unbeatable – from top to bottom.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Now, can the Maple Leafs continue to play this way? If so, they might begin to creep up the Atlantic Division standings and solidify their position as contenders. As Toronto looks ahead to future games, the team must know they have the depth and resolve to maintain their winning ways regardless of what might happen.

The Maple Leafs wrap up their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Look for Ilya Samsonov to be in net. Because there are no back-to-back games over the next week, it will be interesting to see how the coaching staff plays it. Joseph Woll might get a start with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies on the weekend. He might be ready for prime-time action soon.