3 Defensemen the Bruins Should Target at the Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins have been in a bit of a slump the past week after four losses in a row and registering only three wins in February so far. The bad news has continued for the team with the announcement of defenseman Hampus Lindholm being week to week with a lower-body injury after an awkward collision during their game on Feb. 19 against the Dallas Stars.

Losing Lindholm is a tough break for any already struggling Bruins team. He’s second in the team in average time on ice and has 19 points in 56 games. While he hasn’t been at the same level he was last season, he has still been an important part of the roster in 2023-24, and his absence leaves a hole on the blue line.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Bruins’ front office needs to decide how aggressive they are going to be. They have very little cap space, $57,500 to be precise, which means general manager Don Sweeney will have to get creative, and there will have to be movement of players currently on the roster. If Lindholm’s injury ends up needing more time than expected, the team will have to address the defense at the deadline. Here are a few potential targets they could be interested in.

Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin is originally from Massachusetts. After being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, the defenseman was traded to the Calgary Flames and is a name that has been tossed around as available. Several teams have already expressed interest in him, including the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hanifin is probably the best defenseman available on the market. He has 30 points in 56 games so far in 2023-24 and is averaging almost 24 minutes of ice time a night, the same amount as Lindholm. He is also a left-shot defenseman, which is another need the Bruins have.

While he may make sense as a target, the question, of course, is if the Bruins can afford him. He is in the final year of a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.95 million and has a modified no-trade clause that gives him an eight-team no-trade list (one would assume the Bruins are not on that list). If Lindholm ends up going on LTIR for the rest of the regular season, the team could have cap space. But, considering he doesn’t need surgery, the likelihood of that happening is slim.

Still, Sweeney has a proven track record at the trade deadline in recent seasons. If the Bruins are really interested in him, they could still find a way, though it will certainly be tough with the assets and space they currently have.

Sean Walker

Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers should be available at the trade deadline and could be an intriguing piece for the Bruins. He has a similar amount of points so far this season as Lindholm (20 in 50 games) and comes with a cheaper contract than Hanifin. He’s averaging over 19 minutes of ice time a night.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the issues with him, though, is that he’s a right-shot defenseman, meaning either he or someone else would have to switch to their off-side if he were to be acquired. Still, he has been playing some solid, top-four minutes on the blue line this season and could help shore up depth for the Bruins in their weakest area this season.

Chris Tanev

The other big name that could potentially be available at the deadline is Hanifin’s teammate, Chris Tanev. Like Walker, he is a right-shot defenseman, so again, someone would have to play on their off-side in light of Lindholm’s injury. But if the Bruins want to be in on the best guys available, Tanev is looking like he’ll be one of those guys.

He has 12 points in 53 games for the Flames this season, but offensive production has never been the strongest part of his game. Instead, Tanev brings defensive stability to the blue line, which is certainly an area the Bruins have lacked in at points this season.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 34-year-old has a 10-team no-trade list and, of course, carries a bigger cap hit than the Bruins currently have space for. While his defensive abilities are desirable, it would take a lot to acquire him. Unlike Hanifin, who would also take a lot to get, Tanev is not someone the Bruins could then turn around and sign to a long-term extension, given his age.

Cheaper Depth Options

At the end of the day, getting Hanifin, Walker, or Tanev will be a tough task for Sweeney. It is still worth inquiring and trying to put together a trade package for these guys, but they may end up getting priced out of the market.

There are some other names that may be worth looking into. While not exactly replacements for any player currently on the Bruins’ roster, they would help build up the team’s depth. With the number of injuries on defense this season, it would be smart to at least trade for a defenseman at the deadline. Joel Edmundson, a left-shot, primarily third-pairing blueliner from the Washington Capitals, is one to potentially consider. As is Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks. He isn’t a huge point-getter but currently leads his team in blocks and is fourth in hits. Both would be cheaper options that would add to the team’s depth.

Trade Deadline is Approaching

The Bruins have not had the best luck when it comes to injuries on their blue line this season, and as a result, it has been the area they’ve struggled in the most in 2023-24. It is one of their top areas to address at the trade deadline, even before factoring in a week-to-week injury to Lindholm.

The question is, what can the Bruins afford, and what are they willing to give up? Given Jake DeBrusk remains un-signed and is heading into free agency this offseason, is he available as a trade piece? The Bruins don’t have a first-round pick in 2024 after last season’s deadline deal for Tyler Bertuzzi, so are they willing to trade their 2025 first-round selection (making it four years in a row without a first-round pick)?

The one clear thing is that if Lindholm is out for the foreseeable future, they really should trade for a defenseman. Even if Mason Lohrei has a great run in his recent call-up and Parker Wotherspoon continues to do well when rotating into the lineup, depth would still come in handy throughout the next few months leading up to the postseason. The last thing the team needs is players getting injured and playing injured during the first round of the playoffs like they did last season.