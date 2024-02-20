Bruins Recall Mason Lohrei from Providence

After completing a disappointing homestand at 2-3-2, the Boston Bruins are getting ready for a four-game road trip that begins Wednesday night (Feb. 21) against the Edmonton Oilers. They will kick off the four games in six days with a slightly different-looking roster than the one that skated off the TD Garden ice Monday afternoon (Feb. 19) following a 4-3 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Lauko, Richard & More

In the third period against Dallas, defenseman Hampus Lindholm left the game after a knee-to-knee collision along the boards behind the Bruins net and did not return for the rest of the game or overtime. After the game, second-year head coach Jim Montgomery said that there was no update on his blue liner, but on Tuesday (Feb. 20), the Bruins announced three roster transactions and one that likely means they’ll be without Lindholm on the trip (from ‘Bruins add imposing forward Justin Brazeau to lineup, and he scores in his NHL debut,’ Boston Globe, Feb. 20, 2024).

Bruins Call up Mason Lohrei From Providence

Ahead of their flight to Western Canada, the Bruins announced a trio of roster moves, including calling up defenseman Mason Lohrei from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The former Ohio State defenseman in 27 NHL games this season has three goals and six points. In Providence, Lohrei has been playing really well and will bring an offensive game and an energy lift that the left side of the defense needs. Lindholm has played in 56 games this season for the Black and Gold with a goal and 18 assists and a plus/minus of plus-19.

Mason Lohrei, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Two other moves the Bruins announced concerned forwards, Oskar Steen and Matthew Poitras. Boston assigned Steen to Providence one day after he cleared waivers, while Poitras was moved to long-term injured reserve, a move that should come as no surprise after he underwent shoulder surgery earlier in February which ended his rookie season.

After opening the trip against the Oilers, the Bruins will play the Calgary Flames (Feb. 22), Vancouver Canucks (Feb. 24) and Seattle Kraken (Feb. 26) before returning home to face former coach Bruce Cassidy and the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 29.