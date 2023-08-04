Bruins Give Zacha Opportunity as a Top Center

The Boston Bruins have enjoyed nearly two decades of stability and reliability with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as key players and the top center options on their roster. Both have been instrumental in driving the team’s success. As the 2023-24 season approaches, however, the Bruins face a significant transition, with Bergeron announcing his retirement and Krejci likely to follow suit not too far behind.

The departure of these veteran players leaves a notable void in the team’s lineup. Bergeron and Krejci have been crucial in both offensive production and strong defensive play. Replacing their skill and leadership will be no easy task.

Pavel Zacha is expected to be one of the Boston Bruins top two center options for the 2023-24 season and he could earn himself a long-term opportunity in the role. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Handcuffed by salary cap constraints for this upcoming season, the Bruins will need to turn the keys to Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha who are expected to step up and fill the roles left vacant by the departing veterans. Coyle is entering his sixth season with the Bruins and has really stepped into his own for the team, especially in his role as a team-leader. He’s anchored the team’s third line, basically since joining the team, and will likely take Bergeron’s spot between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. This means that Zacha will likely skate alongside David Pastrnak; the left winger on that line is up in the air, though newcomer James van Riemsdyk will probably be penciled in for most people as the best option here.

It’s also important to remember that the Bruins could opt to play Marchand and Pastrnak together, flanking either of the top two center options mentioned; dividing up the talent makes sense, but the lineups should probably be in a blender early on to truly find what works best. Either way, Zacha should be a key player in the team’s plans.

This brings up an interesting discussion, though, as Zacha was able to put together a career-year last season after struggling to find his footing with the New Jersey Devils for so many years.

Zacha’s Development Journey: From Struggles to Success

Zacha was drafted by the Devils in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, sixth overall. As a high draft pick, there were considerable expectations for him to become a top-tier player in the NHL. In his early years with the Devils, however, he struggled to consistently deliver on the promise he showed during his junior hockey days.

One of the primary issues with Zacha’s development was his inconsistent offensive production. He displayed moments of brilliance and skill, but he struggled to maintain that level of play throughout entire seasons. Additionally, some critics felt that he needed to improve his skating and overall defensive play to become a more well-rounded player.

While Zacha did show improvements over the years, his overall offensive output didn’t match the expectations that come with being a top-10 draft pick. In his defense, development timelines can vary significantly for young players, and it’s not uncommon for some to take more time to find their footing in the NHL. He was also part of Devils’ teams that consistently finished last or next to last in the Metropolitan Division, making the playoffs just one time during his tenure with the team.

With the Bruins, Zacha was able to join an established team that didn’t need a star to step in and dominate games. Instead, the team just needed a player who could complement their existing roster and add a different dimension to the lineup. Zacha fulfilled this role admirably, recording career-highs in games played (82), goals (21), assists (36), and points (57) during his first season. He also impressed in the playoffs with six assists in seven games.

This came primarily as a winger, however, and didn’t capitalize on Zacha’s abilities as a natural center in the NHL. This coming season, though, that will change.

The 2023-24 Season is a New Chapter for the Bruins

Having broken out with over 20 goals and 55 points last season, Zacha is now expected to consistently produce as one of the focal points of the lineup. The Bruins are counting on him to step up as one of their top two centers moving forward. The team is also keen on remaining competitive for the 2023-24 season but have masterfully positioned themselves financially to make roster improvements in the 2024 offseason. This has included signing inexpensive, short-term deals for players like van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, Kevin Shattenkirk and others who will add a boost to the roster for the upcoming season but not handcuff the team next offseason.

Zacha has a golden opportunity to solidify his place as one of the team’s top centers beyond this season with a strong 2023-24 campaign. Still, the team may explore upgrading the center position next offseason. This season will serve as an audition for both Zacha and Coyle, and while they are likely to remain part of the team’s long-term plans, their roles in the top-six as centers could be up for grabs if they don’t perform to expectations.

Pavel Zacha had a breakout season with the Boston Bruins during the 2022-23 campaign, but he’ll need to build on that if he’s going to be a long-term answer for the team at center (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins’ president, Cam Neely, has already emphasized the team’s commitment to bolstering the center position. It isn’t clear if this entails adding a top-six center or adding to the team’s third and fourth line depth; what is clear, though, is that the team’s options are limited due to the salary cap. Despite this, team is keeping an open mind to make the necessary roster improvements.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, the Bruins are preparing for a new chapter, hoping that Zacha (and Coyle) can rise to the occasion while also being ready to make strategic moves to enhance their roster and maintain their competitiveness in the league.