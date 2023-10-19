Bruins Buy or Sell: Poitras, DeBrusk, Pastrnak & JVR

In a new series called Bruins Buy or Sell, we will take a look at some of the stories both on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins, as well as any rumors that might be surrounding them during the 2023-24 season.

With two games down, it’s time to take our first look at whether to buy or sell some of the Bruins storylines or rumors from the first week.

David Pastrnak Scores 50 Goals?

Two games into the season, David Pastrnak already has three goals for the Bruins. One year after scoring 61 goals, the sniper scored two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks and one against the Nashville Predators. Last season he played on a line with Pavel Zacha and David Krejci, but this season Krejci is no longer around after retiring and it appears that the left wing with Zacha and Pastrnak might change on a nightly basis.

Related: Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, Forbort, Shattenkirk & More

Latest News & Highlight

This season, Pastrnak is going to be one of the key players that the Bruins are going to need production from if they are going to make the playoffs. In 2021-22, he scored 48 goals, and having come close to 50 goals this season is going to be an almost must for the Black and Gold.

Buy or sell that Pastrnak scores 50 goals this season.

Matthew Poitras Has Impressed Early in the Season

It’s only two games, but center Matthew Poitras certainly looks like he belongs in the NHL. He was the third-line center for the first two games, then got bumped up in practice to the second line by coach Jim Montgomery. He certainly looks like someone would not be in over his head in the middle six.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After he plays his ninth NHL game, the Bruins are going to have a decision on their hands and it’s a pretty big one. Poitras can’t be sent to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he can only go back to the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). If he continues to impress, it’s going to be hard to send him back to the OHL.

Buy or sell Poitras is still with the Bruins after nine games.

Jake DeBrusk Extension

There was some chatter before training camp about a possible Jake DeBrusk extension coming. The 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft in August spoke about wanting to remain with the Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney spoke in September about wanting him to stay around. Since then, there have been crickets from both sides.

Boston signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension in March of 2022 and he is in the final year of that deal. He has been part of trade rumors for two seasons now since it was announced that he requested a trade through his agent in the summer of 2021. He has since rescinded that request and now hopes to stay long-term and be a key piece of the next core with the Black and Gold.

Buy or sell that DeBrusk and the Bruins get an extension done.

James van Riemsdyk Providing Early Production

One of the veteran free-agent signings over the summer for Sweeney was James van Riemsdyk. The former Philadelphia Flyers forward signed a one-year, $1 million deal to add some depth and another veteran voice in the locker room. He provides Montgomery with flexibility by being able to move up and down the lineup, something that’s already occurred in the first two games.

New Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk with the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He was a pleasant surprise against Nashville, scoring two of the three Bruins goals in a 3-2 victory. He scored on the power play in the first period when his pass deflected off of a Predators defenseman and found its way into the back of the net. In the third period, he redirected a Charlie McAvoy shot from the point on the power play for the game-winning goal. One thing expected from him this season that has been a big part of his career is that he is a net-front presence on the man advantage, something Boston is going to need this season. Last season in Philadelphia, he scored 12 goals, something the Bruins would take this season.

Buy or sell that van Riemsdyk scores more than 12 goals this season.

That wraps up the first edition of Bruins Buy or Sell. There is going to be no shortage of storylines both on and off the ice this season that we can look at for the Black and Gold.