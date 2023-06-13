Bruins Can Solve Cap Issues With Major Trade

The Boston Bruins have lots of work to do this offseason. After being penalized $4.5 million for cap overages stemming from the bonuses on one-year contracts signed by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins now have $4,937,500 in projected cap space and eight unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and two restricted free agents (RFAs) looking for new contracts this summer.

This leaves general manager (GM) Don Sweeney with a massive workload as he will be required to move some contracts to clear some cap space while also worrying about losing his top-two centers, Bergeron and Krejci, as they contemplate retirement.

Bruins Cap Issues Can Be Solved With Blockbuster Trade

However, Sweeney and the Bruins can come out of this unfazed and maybe even set up for the future. How so? With a blockbuster trade.

The Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff exit means changes are coming for the Canadian franchise, including moving Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is seeking an offseason trade. They will also listen to offers on their number one goaltender and Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck and their top offensive center Mark Scheifele, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The news should be music to Sweeney’s ears as the Bruins have poor center depth and no viable replacements for either Bergeron or Krejci in their prospect pool. They could pull off this summer’s blockbuster by acquiring both of the Jets’ available centers, which would allow them to shed some salary while addressing their needs down the middle.

Boston could offer the Jets their next starting goaltender by including Linus Ullmark, who carries a $5 million cap hit, in the deal. They could also send Jake Debrusk ($4 million), Brandon Carlo ($4.1 million), Matt Grzelcyk ($3,687,500), and possibly top prospect Fabian Lysell to Winnipeg. In return, the Bruins would receive both Dubois (a pending RFA) and Scheifele ($6.125 million). From a salary perspective, they would be sending $16,787,500 in salary to the Jets while taking on just Scheifele’s contract. This would leave Sweeney with an additional $10,662,500 (before signing Dubois). A long-term extension for Dubois should come around the $7 million-$8 million mark, leaving the Bruins with $2.5 million -$3.5 million more in cap space than they have today.

Benefits for Both Bruins and Jets

Although shipping out both Grzelcyk and Carlo would create new holes on their blue line, the Bruins would solidify their center depth and be left with Hampus Lindholm, Derek Forbort, and Jakub Zboril on the left side, with Mike Reilly also still on the roster and top defensive prospect Mason Lohrei waiting in line. The right side would have a more significant void as Charlie McAvoy would be the lone right defenceman under contract. However, the additional cap space created from the trade could be used to re-sign pending UFA Connor Clifton, who made leaps and strides in his game this season despite a poor showing in the playoffs.

Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, there is always the possibility that Bergeron or Krejci decide to come back next season, which would give the Bruins an overload at center. Should Bergeron return, Scheifele, as he has done in earlier years of his career, could move to the right wing with Bergeron and Marchand. If both longtime Bruins retire, a line of Scheifele, David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha could be in the works, with Dubois centering Taylor Hall and Marchand, assuming that Hall won’t be traded, as his name has also been swirling around the rumour mill.

Related: Bruins Can Emulate Panthers After Winning Presidents’ Trophy

Latest News & Highlights

The Jets have just under $13 million in cap space. With this trade, they would receive their new starting goaltender, opening the door to move Hellebuyck for a replacement at center, would bolster their questionable defensive corps, and gain a potential 30-goal scorer in Debrusk. Adding Lysell in the deal provides the Jets with possible future reassurances and would soften the blow of losing their top-two centers.

Bruins and Jets Blockbuster Trade Could Be a Reality

While this would be a franchise-changing deal for both clubs, it would require some key elements to work, as both Ullmark and Carlo carry modified no-trade clauses in their contracts. Ullmark’s deal comes with a 16-team no-trade list for the 2023-24 season, while Carlo’s carries a 10-team no-trade list. The Bruins would also be taking on a bit of a risk since Scheifele’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Dubois is an RFA who has requested trades from two teams at the age of 24.

Still, don’t be shocked if the Bruins and Jets turn this blockbuster into a reality this summer.