Bruins Can Emulate Panthers After Winning Presidents’ Trophy

The 2021-22 NHL regular season saw the Florida Panthers win their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy while setting some franchise records on the way. The Panthers won a franchise-high 58 games while setting a franchise-high 122-point regular season. Despite the strong regular season, the club was eliminated in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fast forward to this season, and the Panthers have gone on a surprising playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final. Like the 2021-22 Panthers, the Boston Bruins put together an outstanding regular season, winning the Presidents’ Trophy while setting numerous NHL records. Also, much like last season’s Panthers, the Bruins’ incredible season was ended by a premature playoff exit. Now the Bruins, who face many hurdles concerning their salary cap, can take a play out of the Panthers’ playbook to remain a potential Stanley Cup Contender next season.

Bruins Can Follow Panthers During a Crucial Offseason

Following their playoff demise last season, the Panthers shocked the hockey world with a franchise-changing blockbuster trade. The result was acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames, and Tkachuk has risen to the occasion, leading the club through the first three rounds of the playoffs to make their first Stanley Cup appearance since 1996.

While the Bruins are up against the cap this offseason, general manager Don Sweeney will be forced to change the club’s roster significantly. Due to possible retirement, the franchise also faces the potential of losing their two top centers, captain Patrice Bergeron and longtime Bruin David Krejci. The loss of their top two centers would leave a massive hole for the franchise to fill down the middle of their lineup. The positive news, if there is any about this, is that the Bruins, much like the Panthers did last summer, have an opportunity to pull off a franchise-changing blockbuster trade of their own that would see the team remain highly competitive shortly.

A Blockbuster Trade That Makes Sense For the Bruins

Rumours have run rampant regarding possible roster moves this offseason for the Bruins. Some speculation includes the real possibility of trading this season’s likely Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark, as well as defenceman Matt Grzelcyk and forward Taylor Hall in an attempt to solve the Bruins’ issues surrounding the salary cap.

Related: Winnipeg Jets: 5 Pierre-Luc Dubois Mock Trades

Latest News & Highlights

As it turns out, recent news surrounding the Winnipeg Jets has revealed that Pierre-Luc Dubois has requested a trade and will not be re-signing with the Jets. The Jets have also been dealt a blow regarding their world-class goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, who, as reported by Elliotte Friedman, will be the organization’s biggest trade chip this offseason. The Jets will also listen to offers on center Mark Scheifele, who has made his intentions clear that he will not re-sign. The team has no interest in rebuilding, so acquiring clear-cut NHL roster players will be the target for any potential trades.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins now have a potential trade partner with all this news coming out of Winnipeg. While the Jets will be looking for a new starting goaltender, Ullmark fits the need. Sweeney has a chance to add other pieces, such as Jake Debrusk, Brandon Carlo and the previously mentioned Grzelcyk, in a potentially game-changing trade that could see the Bruins acquire not just one but two centers in Dubois and Scheifele. The move sets the Bruins up with a new one-two punch at center should Bergeron and Krejci decide to call it a career, and also gives the team every opportunity to remain a Stanley Cup contender next season.

Bruins Have the Pieces to Remain Competitive

Similar to the Panthers, the Bruins still have the pieces required to return from their early playoff exit and be a force next season. David Pastrnak put together his finest season to date, scoring 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points in 82 games. Alongside Pastrnak, the Bruins will have Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm as their pillars on defence as well as Brad Marchand, Hall and Pavel Zacha up front. Zacha had a great showing in his first season with the club and demonstrated great chemistry playing alongside Pastrnak while earning a four-year contract extension.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Bruins could pull off this potential blockbuster with the Jets, it would leave some holes on their blue line with the departures of Carlo and Grzelcyk. However, the Bruins remain rather stocked on the left side of their defensive corps with Lindholm, Derek Forbort, Jakub Zboril, Mike Reilly and freshly signed prospect Mason Lohrei. The Bruins’ right side would require some attention, but moving Carlo opens the door to re-signing Connor Clifton, and they could also target a UFA such as Scott Mayfield, Luke Schenn, or Troy Stecher to fill the void left on the right side.

Bruins’ Offseason Will Dictate Future of Franchise

This offseason will be one of, if not the most important, summer for Sweeney during his tenure as the Bruins GM. While the players, organization and fans alike are monumentally disappointed by the team’s shocking first-round exit this spring, it is not all doom and gloom in Boston. Watching the Panthers, who always were responsible for the Bruins’ playoff demise, can serve as both motivation and lessons learned as they hope to replicate their divisional foes’ success next season.