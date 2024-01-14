Bruins History of All-Star Goalies

On Saturday, Jeremy Swayman was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, following in the footsteps of many legendary Boston Bruins netminders like Frank Brimsek, Gerry Cheevers, and Tim Thomas to earn the honors.

This is the second consecutive season a Bruins goalie will skate at the event, with Linus Ullmark playing last year. Interestingly, this is the first time in franchise history that the team has sent two different goalies to the All-Star Game in back-to-back seasons.

Although the game’s format has changed numerous times since its inception in 1947, this year will mark the 68th time the NHL will celebrate its best players. Considering how many skaters have been named to the event, the Bruins have only sent 12 goalies to the All-Star Game. Today, we will look at who they were and the years they attended the midseason classic.

Bruins Goalies at All-Star Game During Original Six Era

At the first NHL All-Star Game in 1947, the Bruins had four players selected to the “All-Stars” team who faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 13, 1947. Those names included Woody Dumart, Milt Schmidt, Bobby Bauer, and netminder Brimsek. In the following year’s event in 1948, Brimsek returned to the crease to represent the NHL All-Stars, who picked up a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Nov. 3, 1948.

Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruins (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

By the sixth game in 1952, the format changed to two teams of the best players going head to head. That year, Jim Henry was one of two goalies on the second All-Star team, sharing the honors with Gerry McNeil of the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, as one of the greatest goalies of his era, Terry Sawchuk represented the Bruins in back-to-back All-Star Games in 1955 and 1956.

Hockey Hall of Famer Headlines Next Group of Bruins Goalies at All-Star Game

By the 22nd All-Star Game in 1969, the Bruins only had three goalies attend the event, with two ending their careers in the Hockey Hall of Fame. So, it is only fitting that the first netminder to put on an All-Star jersey after expansion is another Hall of Famer, Cheevers, who attended the 1969 festivities.

After five years, Gilles Gilbert became the third goalie in franchise history to be selected to multiple All-Star Games by skating in the 1974 and 1979 games, joining Brimsek and Sawchuk in an exclusive club. Interestingly, the group grew by one when Pete Peeters skated in the 1983 and 1984 games.

The 1980s ended when Rejean Lemelin was selected for the 1989 All-Star Game, becoming the seventh Bruins goalie to be named to the event. Once Andy Moog attended the 1991 event, he would become the last netminder to represent Boston for 17 years.

Boston Netminders at the All-Star Game in the Modern Era

Between 1991 and 2008, no Bruins goalies attended the annual All-Star Game, the most extended period without representation in franchise history. However, the streak would end when Thomas earned his first honors in 2008 before attending the 2009, 2011, and 2012 games. As of 2024, Thomas remains the most decorated All-Star netminder in team history, with four appearances.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unsurprisingly, the next Boston goalie to be selected was franchise win leader Tuukka Rask, who played in only one game during his 15-year career, skating at the 2017 All-Star Game. Although he only attended one game, he was selected for the 2020 event but chose not to play. According to NHL records, Rask is considered a one-time All-Star.

The current Bruins tandem of Ullmark and Swayman just made franchise history, becoming the first teammates to represent the team in consecutive All-Star Games. Last year, on his journey to winning the Vezina Trophy, Ullmark earned his first All-Star selection, while Swayman is in the conversation to win the award this season, getting voted into the All-Star Game on Saturday.

Although it is challenging to track performances for goalies in All-Star Games since the format has changed so many times over the decades, the Bruins have had 12 goalies wear the Spoked B with pride with other All-Stars across the NHL. Considering how brilliant Ullmark and Swayman have played over the past two seasons, this might not be the last time we discuss the tandem and the annual NHL All-Star Game together in the same sentence.