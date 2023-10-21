Bruins News & Rumors: Beecher, Ullmark, van Riemsdyk & Heinen

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Bruins center Johnny Beecher achieved a big milestone against the San Jose Sharks yesterday (Oct. 19), posting his first career NHL assist and point. In other news, reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark has started off the 2023-24 season magnificently. Meanwhile, James van Riemsdyk is already showing signs of being a complete steal for the Bruins. Lastly, what’s the deal with Danton Heinen? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Oct. 21) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Beecher Gets On the Board

Although Matthews Poitras, understandably, received a ton of buzz from Bruins fans for his outstanding preseason play, Beecher impressed himself. The 2019 first-round pick was a surprise at camp and earned himself the Bruins’ fourth-line center spot. So far during the regular season, the New York native has not looked out of place, and on Oct. 19’s game against the Sharks, he potted his career helper.

John Beecher, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beecher’s first assist came on captain Brad Marchand’s opening goal against the Sharks, so it was certainly impactful. Besides getting an assist, Beecher also was quite effective on the penalty kill. Overall, he has been showing all the signs of being an effective NHL bottom-six forward at the NHL level. Let’s see if he can keep this kind of play going during this California road trip and beyond.

Ullmark Having Hot Start to Season

It is hard not to love what we are seeing from Ullmark, the NHL’s reigning Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy winner (along with Jeremy Swayman), so far with season. After saving 20 out of 21 shots in the Bruins’ season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ullmark stopped 26 out of 27 shots against the Sharks. With back-to-back excellent performances, he sports a 2-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against (GAA), and a .958 save percentage (SV%) during this young season.

Although Ullmark is coming off a historic 2022-23 regular season, he is facing some adversity this campaign. Many believe that he is going to fall back down to Earth this season after his poor postseason play. With that, he has already been the subject of trade chatter this young season. Yet, even with all of this, the 30-year-old netminder is having a hot start to the new campaign, and now his goal will be to keep it going from here.

JVR Could Become Steal for Bruins

After losing big-name left wingers like Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall this offseason, the Bruins brought in van Riemsdyk on a one-year, $1 million contract during free agency. The 34-year-old had a down season with the Philadelphia Flyers, posting 12 goals and 29 points, so the hype surrounding this signing was not outstandingly high. However, van Riemsdyk may be on pace to change that, as he has been fantastic for the Bruins so far this campaign. In three games, he has three goals and a plus-1 rating.

Related: Bruins: An Early Look At Potential Top-Six Center Targets

Latest News & Highlights

If van Riemsdyk continues to be an effective part of the Bruins’ top six and power play this season, this signing will be a complete steal for the Original Six club. The fact that they got him only $1 million is a win in itself, but let’s see if the New Jersey native can hit, say, 25 goals and 50 points by the season’s end.

What’s the Deal With Heinen?

At the time of this writing, professional tryout (PTO) contract recipient Heinen still does not have a contract with the Bruins for the 2023-24 season. He has, however, remained with the team and even is with the club for their California road trip. Sweeney asked Heinen before the start of the season to remain patient, as the Bruins need to figure out their salary-cap situation before inking him to a deal (from ‘Johnston: What I’m hearing about Phil Kessel, other unsigned NHL free agents, The Athletic, 10/19/2023).

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Given the fact that Heinen is still with the Bruins, it seems quite likely that he will receive a contract with the club. However, before that occurs, they will need to free up some cap space or an injury will need to occur.

In 65 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Heinen had eight goals, 22 points, and a minus-5 rating. Assuming he gets signed, he will be another option for the Bruins’ bottom six.