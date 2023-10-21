Patrik Laine Struggling in New Role as Blue Jackets Center

One of the top storylines as the Columbus Blue Jackets began the 2023-24 season was focused on how Patrick Laine would adapt to his desired new role as a center. Laine was confident he could play against any of the top centers in the NHL and wanted the opportunity to give it a try. However, early on through the first three games of the regular season, it has become clear that this experiment might not be panning out as Laine and new head coach Pascal Vincent had hoped.

Laine, renowned for his offensive prowess, has looked like a fish out of water at center and has a lot to learn about his new position.

In the season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, Laine found himself turning the puck over frequently, even on his very first shift. While he managed to recover with a fantastic dive to disrupt a breakaway pass, he once again lost possession in the neutral zone just moments later. These early struggles were indicative of the challenges he would encounter throughout the game as he matched up against the Flyers’ top line.

As the games progressed, Laine’s performance at center showed slight signs of improvement. In his second game, he made an excellent play to earn an assist on David Jiricek’s first career NHL goal. However, there were still moments where he struggled, such as failing to retrieve a puck off the wall and being slow to disrupt a slot shot that the Rangers capitalized on.

During a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, Laine’s line looked solid, but the driving force behind their play seemed to be his wingers, Adam Fantilli and Alex Texier. Individually, Laine was somewhat invisible on the ice, and his ice time dwindled to just 14:15. His five-on-five statistics were also underwhelming, with a mere three shots and one point through three games.

One of the fundamental adjustments to playing center versus the wing is the added defensive responsibilities. As a center, you’re expected to be the first forward back into your own zone, and required to be able to defend down low, supporting your defensemen in battles below the dots, block passing lanes with your stick, and tie up players around the net. It’s a physically demanding role, especially for a top-line center. Winning faceoffs is another skill a center must excel at. Laine has been better than expected in the circles, winning 42.1 percent of his faceoffs, but below what is needed from a top-line center. It’s a disadvantage when your top line doesn’t begin play in possession of the puck, particularly in the offensive zone. By comparison, captain Boone Jenner has won 54 percent of his draws. Away from the puck, Laine appears to lack the natural defensive instincts needed to effectively play against the other team’s centers.

Ability to Drive Play Needed at Center Position

The most significant challenge through the first three games for Laine at center has been the ability to drive play. Laine has a terrific shot and flashy hands, but he has struggled to carry the puck from the middle and has lacked the ability to set up his linemates as a playmaker in the offensive zone. Throughout his NHL career, Laine has been a player reliant on someone else to set him up for a scoring chance rather than a center capable of driving a line independently. His issue with puck management and defensive zone play makes him more of a liability at center. Laine, however, is determined and seems to at least be playing with more intensity than he has shown in previous seasons.

With Laine off to a slow start struggling in his new role, it begs the question how long does Vincent give him to find his groove at center? I think it makes more sense to shift 2023 first-round pick Adam Fantilli back to his natural position and move Laine to his familiar and more comfortable role on the wing. There seemed to be good chemistry between them under that alignment during training camp. It’s still early but there’s nothing that’s been shown through the first three games that suggests the experiment with Laine at center is going to work for him, or the team.