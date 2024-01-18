Bruins News & Rumors: Injury Updates, Zegras, Lindholm & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, we look at some positive injury updates for Brandon Carlo, Linus Ullmark, and Matt Poitras. In other news, with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras being a big name in the trade rumor mill, one writer from The Athletic views him as a potential fit for the Bruins. Lastly, the Bruins are once again being viewed as a possible landing spot for Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Jan. 18) Bruins News & Rumors column now.

While speaking with reporters, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shared that Ullmark will be the team’s backup for their game against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 18. With that, he also said that Carlo and Poitras will be reevaluated after the team’s morning skate and could be options against the Avalanche.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Brandon Bussi being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL), hearing that Ullmark is set to back up Swayman is not surprising, but it is still great news, as it means he is healthy. It is also excellent to hear that Carlo and Poitras are making enough progress that they at least have the potential to be good to go.

It is not a secret that the injury bug has been biting the Bruins hard lately. However, these three are all now inching closer to returns, and that is exciting news for Boston. If Poitras and/or Carlo miss this contest against the Avalanche, they should be back shortly after it.

Bruins Viewed as Possible Fit for Zegras

After the Ducks traded Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers, rumors surrounding Zegras’ trade availability started to pick up rapidly. In a recent article for The Athletic, Shayna Goldman listed the Bruins as a team who should consider targeting Zegras (from ‘Trevor Zegras trade scenarios: Why the Ducks would deal him, 6 teams that should call, The Athletic, 1/16/2024).

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When noting that the Bruins certainly need help down the middle, it is fair to argue that Zegras would be a great target for them. He is 22-year-old center who has two 60-plus-point seasons on his resume, and he has the potential to become an even better player as he continues to gain experience.

Yet, as Goldman notes in her piece, the Bruins would need to get creative to successfully land Zegras, as their prospect pool is limited, and they do not have a first-round pick for this season.

Bruins Continue to Be Listed as Possible Suitor for Lindholm

Since the offseason, Lindholm has been viewed as a primary trade target for the Bruins. Now with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, the Bruins are continuing to connected to him. In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli listed the Bruins as one of five teams who are possible suitors for Lindholm. The other four teams he named are the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets.

There is no question that the Bruins could use a top-six center like Lindholm. When playing at his best, he is a legitimate first-line center. With that, his two-way play is excellent, so he would be a fit on both their power play and penalty kill if acquired. However, as Seravalli pointed out, the Bruins are short on assets, so that could complicate things in potential trade talks.

“Jumbo Joe” Getting No. 19 Retired By Sharks

In other news, the San Jose Sharks announced that former Bruins captain Joe Thornton will be getting his No. 19 retired by the club at some point next season. Given the fact that he arguably is their best player in franchise history, this decision is a no-brainer.

After the Bruins traded him to the Sharks, “Jumbo Joe” put together a remarkable tenure as a Shark. In 1,104 games with the club over 15 seasons, he had 251 goals, 804 assists, and 1,055 points. With that, he memorably won the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006, right after the Bruins shockingly traded him earlier that season.