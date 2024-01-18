Oilers Aim for 12th Straight Win as Sam Gagner Returns to Lineup

As the Edmonton Oilers strive for a remarkable 12th consecutive win tonight, a familiar face will be back in the lineup as the team takes on the Seattle Kraken. The lineup sees the return of veteran forward Sam Gagner, who was cleared to return from injury a couple of weeks ago, but was left off the roster during this current win streak.

Gagner is set to replace Adam Erne on Thursday night, a move that head coach Kris Knoblauch believes could inject fresh energy into the team’s offense. Tom Gazzola took video of the morning practice, noting that Gagner was in, Stuart Skinner was starting, and the Oilers are wearing their alternate uniforms.

Optional morning skate for the Oilers.



Sam Gagner is scheduled to make his return tonight, in for Adam Erne.



Stuart Skinner starts in goal against Seattle per Kris Knoblauch.



Edmonton wearing its navy alternate uniforms for this one. pic.twitter.com/8vqpjsg4Jl — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) January 18, 2024

While the Oilers have opted for continuity during their impressive 11-game winning streak, Coach Knoblauch has decided to bring Gagner back, potentially for a few reasons. This strategic move aims to keep Gagner in game shape and potentially enhance offensive output from the bottom six, providing a spark that could prove crucial, especially in overcoming early deficits.

Now rested, the 34-year-old forward was sidelined with an injury since mid-December. He expressed his readiness to return last week, signaling positive news for the Oilers and their fans. Gagner’s re-entry into the lineup comes at a crucial juncture, with the team contemplating potential moves, including the acquisition of a big, tough winger like Corey Perry for the fourth line. This could be a showcase, it could be a chance to find chemistry among certain players. It could be the Oilers merely sitting Erne.

Gagner Should Provide Some Offense, Power Play Help and Experience

While discussions about roster changes persist, Gagner’s return provides an immediate boost and adds depth to the Oilers’ offensive arsenal. They’ve been shutting down teams defensively, but could use a little boost early in games when it comes to scoring. The hope is that Gagner’s veteran presence will contribute to another impressive victory and further solidify the Oilers’ position as they move up the standings.

