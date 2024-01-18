Blue Jackets Waive Martin, Assign Jiricek to AHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday afternoon announced that they have waived goaltender Spencer Martin with the intention of assigning him to the Cleveland Monsters. In addition, they have assigned defenseman David Jiricek to the Monsters.

In Martin’s case, the news came as a little bit of a surprise given that the Blue Jackets were using a three-man rotation in net. Given the recent trade request of Elvis Merzlikins, it seemed to point that Martin would be safe from this kind of move.

It is expected that captain Boone Jenner will be activated from injured reserve in advance of Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. We will find out on Friday at 2 P.M. eastern if Martin cleared waivers. For now, Martin remains on the roster so another move was required in order to open a spot for a potential Jenner return.

Spencer Martin was placed on waivers Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Martin did show some promise at times since being claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. But of late, he’s mostly dressed as a backup or been scratched. It was a matter of time before the Blue Jackets had to do something here. The outcome most expected to happen took place with Martin landing back on the waiver wire.

Jiricek to AHL

With Jenner ready to be activated from injured reserve, the Blue Jackets sent top defensive prospect David Jiricek back to the Cleveland Monsters. He will be able to play in the games Friday and Saturday in Cleveland and then could rejoin the Blue Jackets in advance of their Western Canada/Seattle trip.

Jiricek had been a healthy scratch in the Blue Jackets’ last two games in favor of Andrew Peeke. While this series of events make sense, the way they’ve utilized their young players has not. In a season where the playoffs are not a reality, the young players need to play prominent roles.

We have assigned defenseman David Jiricek to @monstershockey. We have also placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers for purpose of reassignment to Cleveland.



📝 https://t.co/lCIuHiOT6H#CBJ | @RuoffMortgage pic.twitter.com/5s8iibCoNa — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 18, 2024

The Blue Jackets had the need for the roster space now. Between their captain being ready to play and the need to keep Jiricek up eventually, this led to the end of the three-goalie rotation for now.

This AHL stint for Jiricek should last just two games. Then he should be back and ready to play out West. The story to watch then will be can he re-enter the lineup right away? Stay tuned.