Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, DeBrusk & Frederic

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, star goaltender Jeremy Swayman is eligible to sign a contract extension now that the new calendar year is here. One NHL insider wonders if a new deal for Swayman could happen shortly. In other news, Jake DeBrusk has been on fire as of late and extended his point streak to three games against the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Trent Frederic had a big performance against Detroit and is feeling more confident in his game. Let’s discuss all of this in 2024’s first Bruins News & Rumors column now.

Swayman Officially Eligible for Extension

Now that we have entered the new year, Swayman is officially eligible to sign an extension. Given how well he has played this season and throughout his entire tenure with the Original Six club, getting him locked up long-term should be one of the Bruins’ top priorities.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While on a recent 32 Thoughts podcast episode, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of a Swayman extension coming to fruition shortly. Here is exactly what he had to say on the matter:

“On the 1st, there are some free agents who can sign. Players who sign one-year deals can sign, and I think there’s going to be some interesting ones coming out of this. I’m really curious to see, like Jeremy Swayman is one. You know, like I had said before, I thought that Tyler Bertuzzi was a guy Toronto had talked about a long-term deal with, but I don’t expect anything like that right now. To me, one of the guys I’m really watching is Swayman.” Elliotte Friedman

Swayman, 25, has been a big reason for the Bruins’ success during the first half of the season, and the truth is in his stats. In 18 appearances, the Alaska native sports an 11-2-4 record, a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA), and a .928 save percentage (SV%).

DeBrusk Staying Hot

A big concern for the Bruins during the first half of the season has been DeBrusk’s low offensive production. However, the 2015 first-round pick now appears to be turning a corner. With his empty-net goalie against the Detroit Red Wings last night (Dec. 31), he now has two goals and five points over his last three games. That is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk’s empty-netter against the Red Wings carried great value, too, as it became the Bruins’ eventual game-winning goal for the night. With that, it was not the easiest of empty-netters, either, as he was tripped on the play before letting his shot go.

Latest News & Highlights

With this hot streak, DeBrusk now has six goals, 16 points, and a plus-8 rating in 34 games. His numbers are certainly starting to improve, and the hope is that he will now keep this kind of play up from here.

Frederic’s Big Night vs. Red Wings

A big reason for the Bruins’ win against the Red Wings on New Year’s Eve was because of Frederic. The 2016 first-round pick had a big night, as he had two goals on two shots, an assist, and a plus-4 rating in 15:51 of ice time. Besides making a big difference offensively, he was notably heavy on the forecheck and very physically engaged.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Overall, Frederic has had a strong 2023-24 season thus far, too. In 35 games, he now has nine goals to go along with 18 points. If he keeps this kind of play up, he could hit both the 20-goal and 40-point marks this season for the first time in his career.

Following the game, Frederic was asked by the media if he was feeling more confident with his game. In response, the gritty forward said, “I do. I mean, Monty has put a lot of confidence in me, and even today, being out there for the empty nets feels good.”

If Frederic continues to have games like he did against the Red Wings, his playing time and overall confidence should only continue to skyrocket as the campaign rolls on.