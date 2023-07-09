Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Frederic, Grzelcyk & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic have each filed for an arbitration. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk is finding himself in the rumor mill again, now being connected to an Eastern Conference. Let’s discuss that and more in this latest Bruins News & Rumors column.

Swayman & Frederic File for Arbitration

As noted above, Swayman and Frederic both filed for an arbitration hearing earlier this week. With this, both players now cannot sign offer sheets elsewhere. However, it is also an indicator that they each are looking for raises, which is understandable given their strong 2022-23 seasons.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney told reporters that he is “working hard” to get the two players signed before the date of their hearings. If they can come to an agreement before then, this could lead the Bruins to saving more cap space, something that they certainly are hoping for.

Newcomer Ian Mitchell also filed for an arbitration hearing. In 35 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, the 24-year-old posted one goal, seven assists, and a minus-8 rating.

Grzelcyk Linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the main teams linked to San Jose Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson this summer. It has become a two-team race between them and the Carolina Hurricanes, but if the Penguins miss out on the reigning Norris Trophy winner, they may focus their attention elsewhere. According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, sources told him that Grzelcyk is “one name to keep an eye on” as a backup option for the Penguins.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins are looking to add a puck-moving defenseman, so it would make sense for them to consider him. In 75 games this past season with the Bruins, the 29-year-old posted four goals, 26 points, and a plus-46 rating. He would be a solid option for their top four if acquired.

It is also important to note that Sweeney expressed frustration about the Grzelcyk trade rumors recently. Thus, it may take a notable offer from Pittsburgh for him to even consider moving Grzelcyk, as he views him as a key part of Boston’s roster.

Sweeney Discusses Tyler Bertuzzi Negotiations

While speaking with reporters, Sweeney also addressed the Tyler Bertuzzi contract talks. The skilled winger of course ended up signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, leaving a poor taste in the mouths of some Bruins fans. However, Sweeney noted that the one-year deal Bertuzzi ended up getting with Toronto was “never an option” for the Bruins.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sweeney also noted that the trades he would have needed to make to successfully bring back Bertuzzi would not have made sense, as the Bruins would not have gotten back fair value. Furthermore, he did not want to give up more players from the roster just to bring back Bertuzzi.

Still No Word on Patrice Bergeron & David Krejci

There is no question that the Bruins’ roster will look a lot better on paper if Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both elect to play another season. It is why many Bruins fans are awaiting for their decisions to be announced. At the time of this writing, a decision from Bergeron and Krejci has still not been determined, per Sweeney.

Bergeron, who just secured his NHL-record sixth Selke Trophy, is coming off of another excellent season that saw him post 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games. Krejci, on the other hand, readjusted to the NHL well after his season overseas, recording 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games. Having at least one of these two back next season would be great for Boston, so we will need to wait and see what they decide from here.