Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, DeBrusk, Lindholm & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman have set their arbitration filing numbers, and they are quite far apart. In other news, the Bruins may need to part ways with Jake DeBrusk if they want to acquire Calgary Flames star center Elias Lindholm. Let’s discuss this and more in this latest Bruins News & Rumors column.

Swayman & Bruins Far Apart With Arbitration Filing Numbers

The arbitration filings for Swayman and the Bruins have been announced. Per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Swayman is looking for $4.8 million, while the Bruins have set their price at $2 million. Needless to say, the Bruins and Swayman are very far apart with their asking prices.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at these prices, it is fair to say that the Bruins’ is quite low. Yet, one can assume that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney set the price at $2 million because of Boston’s well-known salary cap trouble. However, when noting that Swayman just had an excellent season, I would be surprised if the arbitrator leans more toward the Bruins’ side.

Swayman was the perfect 1B goaltender for the Bruins this past season and was a notable reason why he and Linus Ullmark won the William M. Jennings Trophy. In 37 games, the Alaska native had a 24-6-4 record, a 2.27 goals-against average (GAA), and a .920 save percentage (SV%). As a result of his strong play, I am confident his final deal will turn out to be noticeably higher than $2 million, even if he does not receive his full $4.8 million asking price.

Bruins May Need to Move DeBrusk to Land Lindholm

With Patrice Bergeron retiring, the Bruins have a clear problem down the middle. Adding a top-six center is a major necessity for the club, and Lindholm has been connected to the Bruins because of it (from Where do the Winnipeg Jets stand at midsummer?’ Winnipeg Sun, 07/22/2023). However, if they hope to land him, they may need to part ways with a notable member of their core. Per Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy, an NHL team hockey operations source said this to him:

“If the Bruins want Lindholm, likely [Jake] DeBrusk. They don’t want any picks, and the Bruins have none. They want a scoring winger that can make up for [Tyler] Toffoli being traded. There’s probably more that would be in that trade, but DeBrusk would be the target, I think.” Boston Hockey Now

This would certainly be a risky move for the Bruins to make. DeBrusk just had a career-best season with the Bruins, posting 27 goals and 50 points in 64 games. However, the Bruins’ need for a center is there, so perhaps Sweeney could be willing to consider making a big move like this to land Lindholm.

On a side note, fellow THW writer Rob Couch also recently wrote a fun piece where he briefly discussed the possibility of Trent Frederic being the starting point in a potential Lindholm trade. He also noted that Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort would need to be moved elsewhere if the Bruins were to bring in Lindholm, as Calgary has a deep defensive group.

Bergeron’s No. 37 to be Retired

With Bergeron retiring earlier this week, Bruins president Cam Neely was asked if the club plans to retire his number. The Hall of Famer quickly responded saying that it’s a “no-brainer” that Bergeron’s No. 37 will be retired, but they have not figured out the exact time to do it yet.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When noting that Bergeron spent the entirety of his 19-year, Hall-of-Fame-worthy career with the Bruins, it is not shocking at all that the Bruins will be retiring his number later down the road. He is one of the club’s most historic figures, and it will be an event to remember once it officially is here.

Although Swayman’s arbitration date (July 31) is getting more attention, we also need to prepare for Frederic’s. The gritty winger’s arbitration is just one day after Swayman’s (Aug. 1). As a result, we will soon have a better picture of Boston’s cap situation heading into the new season.

Frederic and the Bruins have yet to set their arbitration filings at the time of this writing. However, when noting that Frederic is coming off of a career season, he is likely going to ask for a nice raise. The 2016 first-round pick had a breakout campaign, setting new career highs with 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, and a plus-28 rating. It will be interesting to see what his new deal looks like, whether it is set in arbitration or before it.